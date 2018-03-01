In Iowa, the blind and visually impaired can get permits and even carry firearms in public.

In light of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a national debate has ignited about who should and shouldn’t be able to buy a firearm and receive a gun permit. But while the discussion focused on the age requirements for buying an automatic weapon and whether or not the mentally ill should be able to keep their guns, Donald Trump and the NRA have not mentioned the debate about whether or not the blind should be able to get gun permits and receive a concealed carry permit the way the blind can in Iowa.

The Blind And Visually Impaired Cannot Be Denied A Gun Permit In Iowa

Back in 2010, changes in the Iowa gun permit laws allowed the visually impaired and blind to carry guns in public, says USA Today. Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington said that the blind can be taught to shoot, and should not be discriminated against. And Jane Hudson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, says blocking visually impaired and blind people from their second amendment rights would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. That federal law generally prohibits different treatment based on disabilities, and Iowa will not discriminate against the blind.

But those who are visually impaired or blind and cannot drive or pass the driving test to receive a driver’s license in the state of Iowa, so many argue that it is no different. Some Iowa sheriffs say they know they have granted gun permits to people who could not see the paperwork or where to sign.

The way the law is written in Iowa, nobody can deny an Iowan a gun permit based on physical ability or a disability, and that includes the blind. Whether someone is visually impaired or completely blind, you can still get a gun permit and carry a firearm in public. Several sheriffs in Iowa counties say they have granted gun permits to people they knew were severely visually impaired or even blind, but they are not allowed to say no.

Some Iowa Sheriffs Have Concerns, But The Law Does Not Allow The To Deny Guns To The Blind

Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere has granted permits to those he knew had severe visual impairments because it’s the law, but he does have questions.

“I’m not an expert in vision. At what point do vision problems have a detrimental effect to fire a firearm? If you see nothing but a blurry mass in front of you, then I would say you probably shouldn’t be shooting something.”

Patrick Clancy, superintendent of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School says that the term legally blind has a full range, and there are some situations in which people with severe visual impairments could handle a gun safely. But Clancy says he has serious concerns.

“Although people who are blind can participate fully in nearly all life’s experiences, there are some things like the operation of a weapon that may very well be an exception.”

Snopes Reviewed The Law And Says The Blind Can Carry A Firearm In Public In Iowa

After reading about blind people in Iowa with gun permits who were allowed to carry firearms in public, many people were scratching their heads in disbelief. They headed to Snopes, the best place to go when the odd news seems to be a bit too out there, only to find out it is true that the blind and visually impaired in Iowa can get a gun permit.

Snopes quoted a statement from the state of Iowa.

“Iowa is granting permits to acquire or carry guns in public to people who are legally or completely blind. No one questions the legality of the permits. State law does not allow sheriffs to deny an Iowan the right to carry a weapon based on physical ability.”

In 2010 Iowa Passed A Law Which Removed The Firing Range Testing From The Gun Permit Test

An Iowa law SF 2379 passed in 2010 which removed the previous requirement that anyone applying for a new permit must first undergo training on a firing range. It was said that this requirement discouraged people with physical disabilities from seeking a gun permit and gun ownership, so it was voted on, and the requirement to test on a firing range was removed.