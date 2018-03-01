‘Fuller House’ Shocker: Creator Jeff Franklin Speaks Out After Being Fired For Sexual Misconduct

There is some major drama behind the scenes of the hit Netflix series.

Fuller House may be a fun, family-friendly show, but behind the scenes, there are shocking allegations against the series creator, Jeff Franklin. Franklin, who created both Full House and Fuller House, has officially been fired from the show due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to a March 1 report by Pop Culture, Jeff Franklin is now speaking out about his controversial behavior and Netflix’s decision to fire him from the beloved series. The Fuller House creator took to his social media page to reveal that he was “heartbroken” to have been fired from the show he loves so much. Franklin added that creating and running both of the shows has been the “greatest joy” of his life and that he’s “proud” of everything he the cast and crew have accomplished together as a team.

Franklin ended his statement with a quote from one of the show’s characters, Kimmy Gibler, signing off by writing, “Adios Tanneritos!”

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”

Variety first reported Jeff Franklin’s firing and revealed that he was accused of inappropriate behavior in the writer’s room and on set. However, he was not accused of any direct sexual harassment or any physical misconduct. Franklin has always been close with the cast of the series, but no official statements from any of the Fuller House stars have been released at this time.

After the news of Jeff Franklin’s firing hit the internet, fans began to worry that the scandal may impact the series. However, Netflix revealed in a statement that Fuller House would be returning for a fourth season as planned and that they hoped to begin production on the new episodes in a few months. However, since the series was already renewed, fans can’t help but wonder if Season 4 could be last due to Franklin’s exit. The show is a huge hit with fans, who love watching DJ, Stephanie, Kimmy, and the rest of the gang deliver the laughs on a series that parents can watch with their children.

Fuller House Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix, and Season 4 of the show is likely to return later this year without Jeff Franklin at the helm.