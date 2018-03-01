Disney Cruise Line Releases Itineraries For Summer 2019 — May Through September: Booking Dates Revealed

For those wanting to sail the high seas with Disney next summer, you can book your cruises soon.

It may only be March of 2018, but Disney Cruise Line is already looking to prepare guests that want to sail the open seas next summer. On Thursday morning, the itineraries for the summer of 2019 were released for all to view and they include some amazing locations for guests to visit during their vacation. It is still going to be a few days until the sailings are available to be booked, but this will help guests prepare and be ready to put down a deposit.

Disney is a company that likes to release its cruise itineraries in phases, and the early part of this year has been available for some time now. These new itineraries will be for the months of May through September with the rest of 2019 to follow in the coming months.

The Disney Cruise Line Blog revealed that booking dates are once again staggered depending on what level of the Castaway Club you are.

March 5, 2018 – Platinum

March 6, 2018 – Gold

March 7, 2018 – Silver

March 8, 2019 – General public booking

Booking for the summer of 2019 will not be able to be done before these dates.

On Monday, March 5, residents of Golden Oak along with Platinum members of the DCL Castaway Club will be able to book. Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members will be allowed to book on the same day as Silver members if they have not previously sailed before.

Disney Cruise Line Announces Summer 2019 Itineraries (May – September) https://t.co/iVZL6s6O0E — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) March 1, 2018

For the summer of 2019, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy will continue to remain at Port Canaveral. The Dream will sail through the Bahamas with alternating 3-night and 4-night sailings on Fridays and Mondays. The Disney Fantasy will leave on Saturdays for 7-night sailings alternating between the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will head across the sea to sail around Europe and the Mediterranean. The Disney Wonder will once again return to Alaska as it typically does during the summer months.

By heading over to the Disney Cruise Line Blog, you can see all of the different sailings and itineraries through the summer of 2019. The Dream and the Fantasy itineraries are virtually the same, but those for the Wonder and Magic differ drastically depending on date and where they’ll be located.

Some people like to plan far ahead and many are already looking to get their summer vacations ready and in place for 2019. Disney Cruise Line is giving you that opportunity starting next week when booking becomes available for the summer 2019 itineraries. While there will be plenty of options to choose from, don’t wait too long or you may miss out on your desired date or itinerary for your vacation.