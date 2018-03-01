Brad Pitt Really Could Seek Out ‘The Stability’ Of Jennifer Aniston Claims Body Language Expert

Patti Wood also believes that Pitt did not have a 'balance of power' with Angelina Jolie.

With Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt now living single lives, there’s been a lot of talk about a potential reconciliation. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Brennifer back together? While the two haven’t made any moves yet, one body language expert believes Pitt might return to Aniston for stability.

According to Marie Claire, body language interpreter Patti Wood looked at photos of Aniston and Pitt when they were together and concluded that their relationship featured stability and a balance of power.

Wood noted that the couple typically stood in line with each other whenever they stepped out in public. This stance shows that there was a balance of affection and power in their relationship, something that Pitt did not experience with Jolie, who often stood ahead of him in photos.

But does that mean that Pitt and Aniston will rekindle their romance?

Wood believes that Pitt might desire a more balanced and stable relationship in the wake of his divorce with Jolie. This could turn him back to Aniston, who was basically the polar opposite of Jolie. Of course, we won’t know for sure if the two will get back together until happens, but here’s to wishing and waiting.

Pitt and Aniston started their fairy-tale romance back in 1998. At the time, she was starring in the hit television show Friends while Pitt was carving out a career in Hollywood with films like Fight Club and Seven. The two tied the knot in 2000, but their marriage fell apart in 2005, when they announced their divorce.

Pitt was working on the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith when the breakup made headlines, which led to speculation that their marriage ended because he had an affair with his co-star Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt started dating shortly after his divorce. The pair were together for close to a decade before exchanging vows in 2014, but their marriage would only last two years. Pitt and Jolie announced their shocking split in the fall of 2016.

As soon as the divorce was announced, fans started speculating about the possibility of Pitt and Aniston reuniting, even though she was happily married to Theroux.

Those reunion rumors heated up after Aniston and Theroux parted ways. In fact, back in January, inside sources claimed that Aniston had met Pitt at his home in Los Feliz to give him an interior design book.

Aniston reportedly met some of Pitt’s children during the visit, all of whom made a great impression on the Friends star.

“Taking the situation in stride, Brad casually introduced them to her as they played,” the insider stated. “Jen was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed. She especially got a kick out of Knox, who is the spitting image of a young Brad.”

Aniston’s rep has since come forward and slammed the report as being an outright lie.

Brad Pitt has not publicly commented on Jennifer Aniston’s split.