‘From Not To Hot:’ Sugar Bear’s Wife Weighs 430 Lbs But Doesn’t Want To Look Like Mama June

Sugar Bear Thompson's new wife is contemplating weight loss surgery after weighing in at 430 lbs, but she doesn't want to look like Mama June Shannon.

Fans of WEtv show From Not To Hot will be aware that Mama June Shannon underwent bariatric surgery to help her lose 300 lbs. in weight. The popular show followed Mama June’s weight loss journey as she slimmed down to a healthy weight. Unfortunately for Mama June, she didn’t just lose a huge amount of weight, she also lost her husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. As fans of the show know Sugar Bear is the father of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Since Sugar Bear and Mama June split, he has married Jennifer Lamb, who is now contemplating undergoing weight loss surgery herself.

As reported by People, Jennifer consulted her doctor because she has been suffering chest pains, dizzy spells, and joint pain, something her doctor advised was caused by her obesity. Jennifer, who married Sugar Bear last year, was shocked to find that she weighed in at a massive 430 lbs. when her weight was checked by her doctor. Sugar Bear’s wife was referred to a weight loss specialist because her doctor feared that her excess weight was the cause of her health problems.

Dr. Michael Blaney, a bariatric surgeon, advised Jennifer that “obesity does take away from our quality of life,” and advised her that “losing weight would be a significant help to her overall health.” Dr. Blaney told Jennifer that she was 250 lbs. overweight and suggested that weight loss surgery would help her to shed half of that amount.

Sugar Bear’s Wife, Jennifer, Says She Doesn’t Want To Look Like Mama June

As reported by Delish, Sugar Bear’s wife is considering weight loss surgery, but she is reluctant because she fears it might make her look like Mama June, whom she described as a “bobblehead Barbie doll.” Jennifer does, however, fear that she might not live for another five-years if she doesn’t undergo the surgery.

“I don’t believe in having surgery like June did just to lose weight. I’ve always said big is beautiful and I will always stand by that.” “I don’t want to look like June. I would never want to look like June, but if I keep doing what I’m doing now, I’m not guaranteed the next five years.”

She is also worried that Sugar Bear may not love her if she loses weight because he has always liked “bigger women.” She fears that Sugar Bear won’t want anything to do with a woman who looks like Mama June.

Mama June doesn’t appear to be too concerned about Jennifer’s dilemma. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, she responded by undertaking a photoshoot in which she channeled Marilyn Monroe’s iconic scene from The Seven Year Itch, wearing a plunging white halter dress and curling her blonde hair into a retro style.