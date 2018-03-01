James Gunn Reveals Groot Is Dead, Internet Explodes

Baby Groot is actually Groot's son, says 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, in particular, are in disarray after learning that Groot is dead. Director James Gunn revealed that the original Groot died in the first movie and Baby Groot is his son.

The brouhaha started after BuzzFeed writer Arielle Calderon asked on Twitter who would one choose to save between Baby Groot and a Porg, the big-eyed penguin-like creatures in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, This Is Insider reported.

Gunn, who, of course, chose to save Baby Groot, debated with Entertainment Tonight host Ash Crossan, who preferred to rescue the Porg. Gunn argued that Baby Groot is not an animal but “an advanced lifeform.” He also said the fan favorite is “a thinking being who saved all life in the universe.”

The conversation went on for a bit before Ali Slate argued that Groot can grow back, whereas a Porg stays dead when killed.

That’s when Gunn broke the hearts of many.

“First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son.”

His comment has since gone viral with almost 10,000 retweets and more than 20,000 likes as of this writing. Tons of people have also commented on Gunn’s revelation, with some saying they knew all along while others argued with the director that Baby Groot can’t be the original’s son.

When one commenter suggested Baby Groot had some “genetic memory” because it seems like he knows everyone in the second film, Gunn explained that the younger Groot has no recollection as to who the others are. He also said Baby Groot has been with the Guardians for two months, which explains why he knows them.

which one do you save pic.twitter.com/u69RFGneRA — Arielle Calderon (@Arielle07) February 27, 2018

Someone asked if the other Guardians were aware who Baby Groot actually is or how he came to be and Gunn said they know.

“Would you think an infant was your dead grandfather,” he sarcastically asked the follower, adding that Baby Groot has no idea what’s going on.

Gunn couldn’t hide his frustration as to why some people still think Groot is alive since he pointed this out a number of times before.

“The internet is like Groundhog Day every time I point out first Groot died,” Gunn said. “Baby Groot has a different personality, a different body, no memories of adult Groot & adult Groot’s sacrifice actually meant something. New round of news stories & collective gasping again & again.”

Still, the news didn’t sit well with everybody as many took to social media to express their surprise and dismay.

“You lie! My world is now shattered,” a Twitter user said.

“Groot did not die, James! Don’t you dare say that,” said another person.

I'll be over here in the fetal position after all this talk of dead Groots and porgs. pic.twitter.com/vcE2brnPL3 — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) February 27, 2018

“Well there goes another little piece of my heart dead forever,” wrote another.

Calderon herself was unaware of the death of adult Groot. She wrote about her heartbreak on BuzzFeed.

Hello I tweeted about Groot and Porgs and then @JamesGunn crushed my dreams and told Twitter that Groot is dead and baby Groot is his son. https://t.co/CnQfSZBSaq — Arielle Calderon (@Arielle07) February 27, 2018

The man behind Marvel, the legendary Stan Lee, popped up in the comments section, tweeting, “Baby/Teen Groot is actually the son of Groot from ‘GOTG Vol. 1.”

Lee was not the only one who accepted the fact or claimed they knew of Groot’s death since the first film.

One commenter said it was clear that Groot died because Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, shouted, “No Groot. You’ll die!” when he was branching out to save the rest of the Guardians. He also said Baby Groot was resurrected from a branch and that he’s not a clone of the original one.

Gunn’s pronouncement not only broke the hearts of people, it also opened up some possible loopholes. One of the more prominent questions is why original and Baby Groot are voiced by the same actor, Vin Diesel. Related to this, another fan asked if Baby Groot will learn to speak other words aside from “I am Groot” since he is being raised by the other Guardians.

Unfortunately for Gunn, he may be forced to find answers to such questions and include them in upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy films.