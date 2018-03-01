Selena Gomez Stuns By Wishing Justin Bieber Happy Birthday On Instagram, Making Jelena Fans Go Wild

Justin Bieber earns "super cool" birthday wishes in a sweet Instagram post by Selena Gomez, but some think she's too cryptic in the photo.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans have been speculating about how she would celebrate Justin’s birthday. Now, for those hoping that Bieber and Gomez would share at least part of his birthday in public, Selena has fulfilled their dreams. Turning to Instagram, Gomez gave Jelena (Justin + Selena) fans something of their own to celebrate by posting, then deleting, and then re-posting the cutest happy birthday wish for Justin Bieber, pointed out Hollywood Life.

“It’s the moment Jelena fans have been waiting for: Selena Gomez just wished Justin Bieber a Happy Birthday in the sweetest way and we’re dying over how adorable it is.”

The 25-year-old songstress and her 24-year-old boyfriend have been increasingly showing just how happy they are to be reunited. But Selena’s decision to post a happy birthday message on Instagram for Bieber seems to take their renewed romance to a new level.

Fans had all types of reactions to Gomez’s Instagram post, in which she posed with her legs up. Grinning and looking as if she couldn’t stop from giggling, Selena’s photo showed her pointing at an old-fashioned picture on her face that showed Bieber. Her message made it clear that she thinks Justin is, in her own words, “super cool.”

“March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.”

Some of Gomez’s Instagram users were baffled initially because Selena deleted the photo. But after the picture made the rounds on Twitter anyway (some fans sites succeeded in doing screenshots and posting them), Gomez got her courage back and re-posted it again. Fans quickly showed their appreciation, sending the likes for the picture higher than 400,000 within just minutes.

The comment section quickly overflowed with references to “Jelena” and wishes for “Jelena forever.” There were more “OMG” types of comments and “love” notes than there will be candles on Bieber’s cake.

Was Selena Gomez Trying To Be Cryptic About Justin Bieber?

Although Jelena fans thought that the message was clear, some complained that it seemed “cryptic.” That was the reaction from Billboard, which reported that although it was clear that Selena had a “huge” grin on her face, the Polaroid picture on her forehead that was supposedly of Justin Bieber seemed unclear.

“It’s hard to make out the image in the Polaroid, but it very well could be Bieber. Or is it Justin and Selena kissing? (Help us out, Jelena shippers!)”

As far as the facts go, Thursday (March 1) is definitely Bieber’s 24th birthday, and Justin and his off-again, now-on-again girlfriend have repeatedly been seen together in recent weeks. However, even though Bieber and Gomez attended his father’s wedding last month, they still haven’t confirmed that they are an official couple.

But with Selena sharing the photo and happy birthday wish for Justin on Instagram, she did succeed in making them Instagram official (again). After going through such a romance roller coaster for years, Bieber and Gomez are staying strong this time, a Jelena insider told People.

“Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time,” said the source.