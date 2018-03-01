Booze, Drugs, Domestic Disputes: Inside Heather Locklear’s Downward Spiral

The former 'Melrose Place' star's drama has been a tabloid staple for years.

There was a time when Heather Locklear was the hottest thing in Hollywood. But after a fairy-tale run in the ’80s and ’90s – which included starring on Dynasty and Melrose Place – Locklear’s life went into a downward spiral. From alcohol and drug abuse to domestic disputes, here’s an inside look at how Locklear lost everything.

According to Page Six, Locklear is scheduled to appear before a judge in Ventura County on criminal charges of domestic abuse. The former TV star attacked her boyfriend over the weekend and assaulted police officers who were called in to investigate the disturbance. Locklear’s latest run-in with the law is only the tip of the iceberg for the troubled star.

One of Locklear’s family members recently came forward with details regarding her struggles. The source revealed that Locklear has been fighting an alcohol addiction and anxiety, and her multiple visits to rehab haven’t helped.

Her personal demons have ruined her body and her relationships with those she loves. The actress has gone through a number of boyfriends ever since her second divorce and can’t get her life under control.

“She has so much talent and beauty, and we hate to see that wasted,” the family member shared. “But she’s fighting a lot of demons. The only thing she can do is go back to rehab and try again.”

Sadly, Heather Locklear’s brother was the person who called the police this past weekend. After an intense fight with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, Locklear’s brother called the cops before things could escalate any further.

JUST IN: Ventura County Sheriff's Department releases booking photo for Heather Locklear, who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and battering a police officer. https://t.co/wH8QvEtzUs pic.twitter.com/6P1aqEWp74 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 26, 2018

Once the police arrived at the scene, they determined that Locklear was at fault and put her into custody for domestic abuse. Shortly after the incident made headlines, Captain Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the arrest.

Kuredjian revealed that Locklear claimed to have sustained injuries during the fight but could not produce any evidence. As a result, they determined that the actress was the one who had attacked first.

Unfortunately, things deteriorated from there. When the police tried to arrest her, Locklear went crazy. Not only did she call one of the female cops a “c—t” but she also kicked another officer in his privates. Even worse, the entire incident unfolded right in front of Locklear’s daughter, Ava.

Especially thankful for you A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Prosecutors have not decided if they will press criminal charges against Locklear, who was released from jail after dishing out $20,000 in bail. The actress is scheduled to appear in court on March 13, where a final determination will be made.

Heisser is no angel himself, he served two years in prison for theft and fraud and was cited for multiple traffic violations between 2008 and 2015.

Locklear clearly has a thing for bad boys, she was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for seven years and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora for 12 before she blindsided him by filing for divorce.

In 2008, someone claiming to be her doctor notified authorities that Locklear was trying to kill herself, prompting a stint in rehab for anxiety and depression. Soon after leaving rehab, she was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

In 2011 she and then-boyfriend Jack Wagner physically attacked each other leading to yet another run-in with police, though neither star was arrested.

Mister n Me on our way to Boston A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:06pm PST

Her sister has had to intervene as well. In 2012, Locklear was hospitalized after her sister claimed she was dangerously mixing booze and prescription drugs.

Last year she told E! News that she was “feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” shortly before she crashed her Porsche into a ditch.

Given everything that has happened over the past few years, Locklear’s family and friends are worried that things will only get worse. They have done everything they can to help her out, and the last hope they have is that Heather Locklear will check herself into rehab.