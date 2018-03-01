Justin Bieber Just Wants Selena As Birthday Gift, According to ‘Hollywood Life’

The pop singer turns 24 on March 1.

Yes, Justin Bieber turns 24 years old on Thursday and an earlier report via Hollywood Life says the “Sorry” singer just wants to spend quality time with Selena Gomez. The singer celebrates his birthday on March 1 and won’t be inviting friends over or throwing a party. A source close to Bieber says he is just content with being in love with Selena and treasures the moments he spends with her. The pop singer seems to be committed to the rekindled romance with the “Wolves” singer and wants her to be his birthday gift, according to reports.

Justin and Selena seem to have matured, according to Hollywood Life, the lovebirds have even started going to church together and Selena decided to seek treatment for anxiety. There are even rumors of a possible marriage in the future but that can’t be verified for now. Selena was invited to Justin’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica and reports claim that the singer was feeling inspired after watching his dad tie the knot for the third time. Jeremy Bieber is reportedly expecting a child with his wife, Chelsey Rebelo.

However, Selena Gomez is reportedly planning a surprise birthday party for Justin Bieber, according to Elle. Sources claim that the singer just wants to spend time with Selena but she has planned a major surprise for Bieber on Thursday. This would be the first birthday for Justin since rekindling his relationship with Gomez and Selena plans to make Justin’s day special and incredibly romantic according to Hollywood Life.

Selena has been busy planning to surprise the “Love Yourself” singer with the help of his close friends, according to Elle. The couple will allegedly end the day with some private, intimate time according to the report. The couple was caught on camera in Jamaica enjoying some PDA moments in the beach when they went for Jeremy Bieber’s wedding.

Justin just wants to be with Selena for his birthday!https://t.co/8rUHG4PZk1 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 1, 2018

The “Despacito” singer is just 24-years-old but has been in the music industry for just over a decade. The Canadian born singer has sold over 140 million records and is one of the best-selling artists in the world. Justin Bieber has a successful career and now has a girlfriend whom he adores. The “Baby” singer seems to be doing something right this time around and Selena looks equally crazy in love at the moment.