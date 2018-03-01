‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Planning To Return To Rehab For Fourth Time, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Catelynn is planning to return to treatment after the 'TMOG' reunion.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell returned home this week after her third stint in rehab in as many months. While Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were thrilled about her homecoming, it seems that it could be short lived.

According to a March 1 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell plans to return to rehab for a fourth time just after filming the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion special. Sources reveal that it seems that Catelynn is planning to return to rehab very soon. However, the plan could change. An insider dished that while Lowell heading back to treatment is the “game plan,” Tyler Baltierra claims he doesn’t know if she’ll leave home again after spending months away from the couple’s daughter, Nova.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell has been battling anxiety and depression for years. However, things took a turn for the worse when Lowell suffered a miscarriage late last year and began spiraling. Things got so bad for the reality TV star that she even contemplated suicide and knew she needed to get help immediately. Catelynn revealed that after an entire day of thinking of possible ways to kill herself, she found a treatment facility to go to in Arizona. She and her husband jumped on a plane and got her settled in at the establishment.

Since that time Catelynn Lowell has left rehab twice to return home to her family, but she went back each time. She recently returned to her home in Michigan to spend time with her family and prepare herself for the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion. The insider states that Catelynn wanted to reconnect with her co-stars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood before filming the special.

Finally home and it feels so good! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Recently, there were rumors that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may not even attend the Teen Mom OG reunion. The pair allegedly were afraid to talk too much about the tough year they’ve been having when it comes to Catelynn’s depression, the miscarriage, Tyler’s father, Butch, entering rehab, and more. However, it seems that they’ve had a change of heart and that they’ll be there to share their stories as usual.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.