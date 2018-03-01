After The Curtsy, Meghan Markle Perfects The ‘Duchess Slant’ In First Royal Event With Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and future sister-in-law Kate Middleton sat side-by-side for the first time in public on Wednesday.

Since her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been slowly introduced to her new life as a soon-to-be royal. The former Hollywood star has attended several official engagements with her fiance, giving the public a glimpse of what her future role in the British monarchy would be.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Meghan attended her first official function alongside Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The “royal fab four,” as some royal watchers would like to call them, sat together for the first time at the Royal Foundation Forum in London. All eyes were on Meghan, who was twinning in blue with Kate Middleton. The two women comfortably sat next to each other and shared a few smiles and laughs throughout the event. Clearly, the 36-year-old American actress has aced another royal test.

According to People, Meghan Markle has even perfected the “Duchess slant,” an unofficial term for how royal women keep their knees and ankles together when in a sitting position. The legs are slanted ever so slightly, both for modesty purposes and to create a more flattering silhouette. It is said to be named after Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has repeatedly been photographed in this pose.

The ‘Duchess Slant’- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep their knees and feet together as they sit next to each other at the Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

“Typically, the ‘duchess slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People.

“‘The Duchess Slant’ is one of the most elegant and flattering ways to sit, because it has a lengthening effect on the legs.”

Throughout Wednesday’s event, Meghan Markle never lost her poise to commit the gravest etiquette mistake of crossing her legs at the knee. Instead, she confidently sat uprightly, with Prince Harry on her right and Kate Middleton to her left.

Judi James, a body language expert, told Mirror that Meghan Markle exuded confidence while attending her first function with Prince William and Kate Middleton. She called Meghan a “dynamic powerhouse” who showed leadership among the group.

“Dynamic Meghan was the powerhouse of this royal appearance: confident, eloquent and showing signs of seeing herself as the driver of this initiative (and possibly the group), with loads to say and the passion to say it.”

During the forum, Meghan spoke of women empowerment and how she plans to shed light on this timely issue. According to Express UK, the future royal passionately voiced out her support for the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, which are making a huge wave in Hollywood right now.

“I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns — I mean MeToo, and Time’s Up — and there is no better time to really continue to shine a light upon women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them — men included in that. I mean, it makes such a tremendous difference,” Meghan Markle stated.

“Women don’t need to find their voice. They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

Meghan also said that she intends to “hit the ground running” with her advocacies. When Prince Harry joked about making time to plan their wedding, Meghan wittingly replied that they can “multitask.”

The ‘Royal Fab Four’: Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Royal Foundation was founded in 2009 by Prince William and Prince Harry to act as the primary vehicle for their charities. Kate Middleton joined the group as its third patron when she married Prince William in 2011. And, as Kensington Palace announced, Meghan Markle will be its fourth patron after her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Prince Harry confirmed this in the forum and praised his fiance for her passion and drive to make a difference in society.

“I am personally incredibly proud and excited that my soon-to-be wife, who is equally passionate about seeing positive change in the world, will soon be joining us with this work,” Prince Harry stated.