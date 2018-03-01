Rihanna Is Not Looking To Get Together With Chris Brown To Make Peace, According To ‘Gossip Cop’

Over the years there have been a number of reports surrounding Rihanna and Chris Brown and their past relationship. One of the major rumors that gets revived often is that the former couple is working on getting back together, even after their ugly past which included domestic abuse. In fact, a new article recently stated that Rihanna was looking to reconnect with Brown in an effort to finally make peace with him.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, an insider supposedly claimed that now that Rihanna has turned 30, she has made a “list of goals” that included everything from getting married and starting a family, to making peace with her past, which includes Chris Brown. The insider apparently shared that the “Work” singer does not think that the story is over when it comes to her ex and that she wants to clear the air with him for some of her own actions in the past.

However, it seems that this not the case, as Gossip Cop is reporting that the story is made up, and actually contradicts a previous story from the media outlet that had stated that Rihanna had a negative reaction to Chris Brown supposedly “name checking” her on social media. As Gossip Cop reports, the two articles are in direct opposition, with an insider supposedly claiming in one instance that Rihanna is over Brown, and in the latest story that she wants to get together with him in order to make peace.

???? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 28, 2018 at 1:12am PST

With two conflicting reports being published back to back, it does lend an air of disbelief when it comes to what is being reported, especially in regard to Rihanna wanting to reconnect with her ex. Plus, as Gossip Cop explained, there are no insiders associated with Rihanna and her camp who would share the singer’s feelings with Hollywood Life. While this is not the first time that rumors have circulated about a possible reconciliation between Chris Brown and Rihanna, it seems that the reality is that there has been no talk of the singer actually attempting to reach out to her ex for any reason.

While there may be stories being released of Rihanna wanting to reach out to Chris Brown, based on the singer’s recent social media posts there are certainly other things taking her focus, such as her Fenty Beauty collection, including her upcoming Fenty and Puma collaboration collection. Plus, with Rihanna having recently celebrated her 30th birthday, it actually seems as if the singer is looking towards the future and not the past.