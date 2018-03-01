Jennifer Aniston Spotted At BFF Courtney Cox’s Home As Justin Theroux Gives First Post-Split Interview

The newly single star was spotted leaving her 'Friends' co-star's home in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

Jennifer Aniston could certainly count on long-time pal Courtney Cox for much-needed comfort and support after her recent split from Justin Theroux. On Tuesday, Jennifer was spotted outside Courtney’s Beverly Hills home. As Us Weekly reported, the newly single star looked to be “in good spirits” as she was photographed leaving her friend’s house.

Wearing a long black blazer over a white tee-shirt and ripped jeans, Jennifer Aniston was all smiles after spending some quality time with her girlfriend. Reporters noticed that the 49-year-old actress was not wearing her wedding ring during the outing.

Jennifer Aniston has been friends with Courtney Cox for more than 20 years since they both starred in Friends from 1994 to 2004. Since announcing her separation in February, it seems that Jennifer is closely relying on Courtney for support as the two have been spotted together several times last month.

On Feb. 15, after being hounded by separation rumors, Jennifer and Justin finally confirmed the news by releasing a joint statement. Though the ex-couple did not disclose the reason for their break-up, reports have surfaced that maintaining a long-distance relationship played a big factor.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Justin Theroux recently gave his first interview since news of their split surfaced. As reported by People, the 46-year-old actor and producer sat down with Paris-based Mastermind Magazine and opened up about living his life in the spotlight.

According to Justin, he no longer cares about how he’s being portrayed in the media and press. And though the interview did not touch on his split with his famous ex-wife, Justin stated that he doesn’t feel the need to answer personal questions from strangers.

“I’ve stopped caring about what other people think of me. It’s also minimized over the years,” Justin Theroux said in the interview.

“I just keep working, which is the only thing you can do. So when someone I’ve never met in my life comes up to me and asks me a personal question, I say ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ And you know, I’m sorry, but I really don’t.”

Justin Theroux has also broken his social media silence this week when he posted several photos from his recent trip to an animal shelter in Austin, Texas on Instagram. According to People, Justin and Jennifer are both doing okay. The exes are said to still be friends and even “talk all the time.”

“[Jennifer Aniston] is in an OK place as she was in control of the situation,” the source added.

Jennifer and Justin’s split comes after only two and a half years of marriage. The two first started dating in 2011. They later got married in a secret ceremony at their home on August 5, 2015.