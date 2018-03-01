Fatal 5-Way Match For Intercontinental Championship Being Planned For ‘WrestleMania 34’

The Miz is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at 'WrestleMania 34' against multiple WWE superstars.

The Miz is clearly on his way to becoming the greatest Intercontinental champion in WWE history. He is having the best run of his career and he will be rewarded with a WrestleMania 34 match. In the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, it seems like The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor but a new report suggests a different plan.

As recapped by WWE.com, The Miz was informed that he will defend the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 34 but his opponent was still unknown. Raw general manager Kurt Angle put him in a match against Rollins, who ended up defeating the Intercontinental champion. Rollins has been on a roll as of late and he would benefit from a big match at WrestleMania 34.

However, Balor made his way to the ring after the match and he also faced off against The Miz. “The Demon” won the match despite being attacked by The Miztourage. Many fans have speculated that Rollins and Balor will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34.

But according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Miz is now scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match at WrestleMania 34. His opponents will be Rollins, Balor, Elias, and Braun Strowman.

Seth Rollins applies a headlock on Finn Balor during their match on Monday Night Raw. WWE

Also in this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Elias and Braun Strowman had a match that ended in a disqualification. Elias used a fire extinguisher to get an advantage on Strowman but it had no effect. “The Drifter” barely got away from the “Monster Among Men” backstage as he ran away using a limousine.

With the WWE main roster full of many talented superstars, it will be hard to get them all on the WrestleMania 34 card. A Triple Threat Match involving The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship is really good on paper as they all have history with each other. All three men have momentum and they could steal the show when given the opportunity.

On the other hand, Elias and Strowman are two of the hottest acts in the WWE today, along with Rusev. The two superstars deserve to be in the WrestleMania 34 main card but Elias would not benefit from a feud with Strowman. There is also the fact that Samoa Joe could come back before WrestleMania 34 and it could make the title scene a little crowded just like the WWE Championship picture on SmackDown Live.

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Take it with a grain of salt but all the signs point to The Miz defending the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 against multiple WWE superstars. He is one title win away from tying Chris Jericho’s record for the most reign in WWE history and about 70 days from breaking Pedro Morales’ 619 combined days as Intercontinental Champion.