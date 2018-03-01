Dr. Phil’s Sister-In-Law Dies Almost Two Decades After Surviving A Horrific Acid Attack

Cindi Broaddus, the sister of Robin McGraw, was 68.

Dr. Phil McGraw’s sister-in-law, Cindi Broaddus, who suffered and survived an acid attack that left 70 percent of her body burned, passed away on February 19. Only 68, the mother of three shared her story of the attack on an episode of Dr. Phil and in her book, A Random Act—An Inspiring True Story of Fighting to Survive and Choosing to Forgive. Cindi, affectionately known as “Big Momma” according to her obituary, which was posted in the Duncan Banner, inspired a lot of people with her message of courage and her bravery.

In 2001, Cindi, who is Robin McGraw’s sister, was asleep in the passenger seat of a car being driven when someone threw a jar of sulfuric acid off the overpass. The jar broke through the windshield, and the acid poured all over Cindi’s face and body. She was given only a 30 percent chance of survival when she was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital where she spent three weeks and underwent 12 surgeries.

In her book, A Random Act, Cindi detailed the attack and how she not only survived the trauma but also managed to forgive the assailant who, to this day, has not been apprehended. Cindi was a single mother who raised three daughters and put them through college herself, which required her to take odd jobs to supplement her income, including delivering papers, mowing lawns, and baby-sitting. Toughened by her life struggles, Cindi chose to be a survivor.

“First, I decided what kind of survivor I would choose to be. Second, I made the choice to heal from the inside out. And finally, I chose what to do with the rest of my life.”

Cindi told her story because she wanted to help people and inspire them to do something positive with their lives. It was evident that she succeeded and left a mark on not only her family, but this world as well. Dr. Robin McGraw, Dr. Phil’s wife, called her sister a hero when she posted a message on Instagram that included a montage of her sister.

“We are all heartbroken and will miss her everyday. She was our hero. You 3 all made her life a dream. She lived everyday for her daughters and you always made her the happiest woman ever! I will celebrate her and her strength and her unwavering support for me the rest of my life. I miss her dearly.”

Cindi is also survived by five grandchildren, a brother, and three sisters.