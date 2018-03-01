Huge WWE Update Over Brock Lesnar’s Future With The WWE

There is more to Brock Lesnar no-showing 'Raw' than meets the eye.

After Roman Reigns won his Elimination Chamber match on Sunday night, the WWE announced that Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would meet on Monday Night Raw face-to-face as the road to WrestleMania begins. However, that isn’t what happened. The WWE scripted Roman to come to the ring and tell the crowd that Lesnar no-showed Raw and was hanging out with UFC head Dana White over the weekend. It helped Reigns deliver the best promo of his career, and the fans actually cheered for him. However, Sports Illustrated reports that there is more to the story.

Brock Lesnar And His WWE Contract

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the WWE had Roman Reigns shoot on Brock Lesnar to get the WWE fans behind him, knowing that most fans would boo Reigns if he stood face-to-face with Brock on Monday Night Raw. However, the Inquisitr also reported that the WWE is worried about Lesnar playing ball at WrestleMania 34 and has a backup plan in case things go south.

So, what is it that the WWE is worried about? As most fans know, the contract between the WWE and Brock Lesnar expires following WrestleMania 34. Most fans also know that Lesnar has stipulations in his contract that limits the number of shows that he has to work in a year.

As Sports Illustrated points out, Brock Lesnar has already hit all his contractual dates, and there is still over a month to go before WrestleMania 34. Brock does not have to show up on a single Monday Night Raw, based on his contract. If he does, the WWE has to pay him more money.

According to the report, Brock Lesnar is more interested in his next contract — whether it is with the WWE or the UFC. As a matter of fact, Lesnar is reportedly more interested in his next contract than he is with WrestleMania 34 because he knows he is scheduled to lose that match to Roman Reigns.

What Does This Mean For Brock Lesnar And The WWE?

Because Brock Lesnar has reached all his obligations — outside of WrestleMania 34 — he doesn’t have to show up again until that event. That will make things tough for the WWE to promote the match and they will have to work strongly with Roman Reigns to keep him shooting on Lesnar so the fans won’t immediately turn on him when the match comes.

Of course, there is another fear. Fans who remember the first time that Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg wrestled at a WrestleMania remember the fans booing both men horribly. If Brock Lesnar does not re-sign for the WWE, there is a chance the more vocal WWE fans will boo both men.