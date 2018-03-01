Kylie Jenner Poses For First Photos Since Welcoming Baby Stormi As She Launches ‘Weather Collection’

Kylie posed for photos promoting her new collection in honor of her daughter.

Kylie Jenner is back on social media, and that includes posing for promotional images as she launches a new cosmetics collection.

Jenner, 20, launched the Weather Collection on Kylie Cosmetics on Wednesday as the Huffington Post reports it’s dedicated to her new daughter. While the collection features products with names such as “Calm Before the Storm” and “Eye of the Storm,” it’s the promotional images that have some people talking.

The images mark the first time Kylie has posed for a photoshoot since welcoming baby Stormi in early February. The new mom may only be seen from the neck up, but her fans are excited to see her back in the spotlight.

People magazine reported on the Weather Collection photoshoot as the site confirms Jenner posed post-pregnancy.

“Kylie Jenner didn’t waste any time getting back to work, with the star posing for her first photo shoot just days after giving birth to daughter Stormi.”

Kylie shared the first photo several days ago to her personal social media as she announced the Weather Collection launching February 28. In it, Jenner holds up a mirror as she flaunts the new glitter eyeshadow and matte black ‘Nightfall’ lipstick.

It seems her followers appreciated seeing new photos of the cosmetics mogul as the post received over 3.3 million likes.

Jenner followed the first image with a second a few days later as she gave fans another look at her new products. It appears Kylie is sporting her natural hair as she poses with black hair hitting just at her shoulders as she seems to have traded in her wigs since becoming a mom.

Her fans once again showed their support as her second Weather Collection photo received almost 3.4 million likes and almost 200,000 comments. Jenner’s followers left comments calling her a beautiful mom and saying they love her as she makes her return to social media.

#WeatherCollection TOMORROW ⛈ KylieCosmetics.com @jamienelson6 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 27, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

Kylie Cosmetics shared a short video of Jenner during the photoshoot to its Instagram on Wednesday as followers left both positive and negative comments. Some Instagram users stated they don’t like the makeup as they left comments such as “so much no.” However, others were quick to call Kylie beautiful.

#WeatherCollection TOMORROW ⚡️ A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 28, 2018 at 1:06am PST

While the Weather Collection may be receiving mixed reviews, it appears fans are quite excited to see Kylie back on social media. But one comment in particular suggests she’s capitalizing on her baby just one month after giving birth.

“That moment when your child’s name is a publicity stunt.”

Despite both positive and negative feedback on her latest cosmetic products, it seems Kylie herself is also ready to make a social media comeback following her pregnancy.