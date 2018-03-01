Angry Trump Called Hope Hicks ‘So Stupid,’ Berated Her ‘White Lies,’ According To CNN’s Erin Burnett [Video]

President Donald Trump allegedly called Hope Hicks “so stupid” for admitting to telling “white lies” for him, according to CNN’s Erin Burnett.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has quit her $179,700 job, with speculations about potential subpoenas or other reasons swirling around Hope, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, according to Wednesday’s episode of CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett, as seen in the attached video, Erin claimed that an unnamed source directly related Hope’s interview by the House Intelligence Committee during the Russian investigation on Tuesday, February 27, to her announced resignation the following day.

As reported by Raw Story, Burnett said that Hicks was “berated” by President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Hope how she could be “so stupid” for telling Congress that there are times that Hicks has to tell “white lies” for President Trump. Erin said her source called Hope the person who represented “his last emotional crutch.” Hope’s decision to leave was “sudden” and came after Hicks testified for nine hours the previous day.

Burnett noted that Trump allegedly calling Hope “so stupid” was the final straw for Hicks, who has worked with Trump’s camp for three years. White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny called Hope’s resignation one that stood out among the long list of departures in the Trump administration because Hicks was an expert in knowing Trump’s personality, a woman who played an integral role in the West Wing. Hope cried when she told White House staffers that she would be leaving, reported Zeleny.

#BREAKING: Trump berated Hope Hicks after she told House Intel she told "white lies": report https://t.co/OmRGEd1fcT pic.twitter.com/LAkihSFG3s — The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2018

According to Mediaite, Trump was very angry with Hope in the wake of her testimony and ended up berating the woman that author Michael Wolff likened to his daughter – even more so than Ivanka Trump – in his best-selling Fire and Fury book.

As a result of the news surrounding Hope’s departure, the name Hope Hicks became a top trending item on Twitter. A search for the phrase “Hope Hicks so stupid” displays the feedback that Twitter users are publishing about the CNN report. As seen in sample tweets about Trump allegedly calling Hicks “so stupid,” like those listed below, social media users are joking about Trump allegedly drawing the line with admissions to “white lies.”

Dramatization of Trump scolding Hope Hicks. TRUMP: How can you be so stupid? We don't cop to lying! That's our whole thing. We call other people liars. You wanna sleep around? Fine. Neo-Nazis? Both sides! Support child molesters. Go Moore! But lying. We never admit to lying! — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 1, 2018

Others are writing that Hope potentially painted herself into a corner as a Trump loyalist, while a different segment of social media applauds Hicks for getting out of the White House.

Yes, how could @HopeHicks be so stupid? To be "loyal" to Trump, you must lie, then lie about lying, then commit perjury in front of congress to lie about lying. — Psychwriter1515 (@psychwriter1515) March 1, 2018