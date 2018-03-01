Oprah Will Run Against Donald Trump On One Condition

Winfrey will run in 2020 if God says so.

Oprah Winfrey is considering running against Donald Trump in 2020 if one particular condition is met. The popular TV host, actress, and philanthropist previously said she is not interested in the United States presidency but recently revealed she may give it a go if her faith tells her it’s the right thing to do.

In a breaking cover story by PEOPLE, Oprah said she may give in and run for president only if God shows her a sign. She said she prayed over the possibility of going against Trump and waited for a clear sign from God. Unfortunately for her supporters, the sign has yet to come for Oprah.

“I went into prayer,” Oprah told PEOPLE.

“God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

The call for Oprah to run against Trump was fuelled by her inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The star of A Wrinkle In Time received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” She is the first African-American woman to receive the prestigious award.

She's waiting for a holy sign https://t.co/SmVOidhuDz — New York Post (@nypost) February 28, 2018

Oprah talked about how, as a young girl, she watched legendary actor Sidney Poitier win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 and how that little girl would be proud to see the first black woman go up on stage and receive the award.

She then addressed “all the girls watching” and told them “a new day is on the horizon” and that someday no one will fall victim to the controversial actions of some, which led to the groundbreaking “Me Too” movement.

The speech, which left many in tears, led people to believe Oprah would make a good president and urged her to run in 2020. Trump chimed in and told Oprah to run against him, saying he would handily beat her, as BBC reported. He also later called Oprah “insecure,” “biased and slanted” in a tweet. Oprah didn’t bother to respond to Trump, saying she doesn’t like “giving negativity power.”

Oprah was initially adamant that she wasn’t interested in entering politics when people started calling for her to run versus Trump, as CBS News reported. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Oprah said she was humbled that people see her as a possible leader of the free world. However, she said entering the political arena isn’t something she’s deeply interested in.

“It’s just not in my spirit,” Oprah told Ann Silvio of 60 Minutes. “It’s not in my DNA.”

Oprah also said she wasn’t thinking about running for president against Trump when she made her now iconic speech.

“I was just trying to give a good speech,” Oprah said. “I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race. I cared about landing that speech in the room.”

The Queen of All Media revealed that she started considering the possibility of working in the White House after receiving a number of calls from people offering their support for her candidacy.

“I had people – wealthy billionaires – calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,” Oprah said. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?'”

.@Oprah reveals the one thing that could make her run for President. Watch more of her #PeopleCoverStory here: https://t.co/RbVO4wP1TF pic.twitter.com/2zcOxSWkW3 — PeopleTV (@peopletv) February 28, 2018

Some people are already putting forward the narrative of mental health with Oprah’s admission that she talks to a higher being. Sarah Palin, for one, tagged The View‘s Joy Behar in her tweet about Oprah thinking about running for president with God’s blessings.

“So, Joy Behar, do you consider our friend Oprah Winfrey’s prayer a sign of ‘mental illness,’ too? Double standards, much,” Palin said.

Behar stirred controversy after saying Vice President Mike Pence has a “mental illness” for claiming God talks to him. She has since apologized for her remarks and has yet to comment on Oprah’s recent admission.