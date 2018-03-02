Jennifer Aniston Friends Are Not Trying To Hook Her Up With Non-Famous Guys, Reports Gossip Cop

The celebrity rumor watchdog say Aniston is not interested in dating at the moment.

Jennifer Aniston’s friends are getting involved in her love life and they want to make sure that she hooks up with a non-famous guy in her next relationship. That’s the latest claim coming from Life & Style since the former Friends actress public breakup with actor, Justin Theroux. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop (GC) is on the case and they say that the story has no basis in reality.

According to Gossip Cop, Life & Style’s alleged source claims that Aniston’s friends are “itching to set her up with a new man.” These “friends” are big names in the entertainment business including, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and Amy Schumer. These A-List celebrities are reportedly suggesting that Aniston date someone who isn’t remotely connected to Hollywood. They allegedly want her to hook up with a man who’s more of a businessman or executive. There’s also reportedly a chef in the mix too.

Life & Style claims that Jennifer’s friends think that she needs someone who’s going to “come home” to her. They also say that Aniston’s industry pals want someone who doesn’t repeat Justin Theroux’s “flirtatious behavior.”

But Gossip Cop reports that they did their due diligence and found that the story is fake news. They say that they checked with both their source in Aniston’s camp and her official rep who have said that Life & Style’s claim is bogus. GC maintains that Aniston is, in fact, leaning on her friends at this time but she not looking to date again anytime soon.

Justin Theroux was photographed for the first time without his wedding ring two weeks since announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston. https://t.co/rmTS9bjJjI pic.twitter.com/NC86Sr53RT — E! News (@enews) March 1, 2018

As CNN notes, when Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston officially announced their separation, they stated that the public should only believe stories about their relationship that come from them. They also said that their choice to break up was “mutual” and “lovingly” made around the end of 2017. Their plan is to continue their friendship though, according to their official statement.

Since the breakup announcement, the rumor mill has been rife with gossip about Jennifer Aniston’s love life. Many are focusing on speculating that she could be reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie are in the midst of a divorce and are working on a custody agreement for their six kids.

Gossip Cop has recently debunked quite a few tabloid claims about an Aniston-Pitt reunion including one is which Star claimed that Brad Pitt’s mom, Jane Pitt, wanted her son to get back together with Jennifer Aniston.