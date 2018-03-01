WWE Rumors: Triple H Negotiating Rey Mysterio’s Return To Face John Cena At ‘WrestleMania,’ According To CBS

A very popular superstar may be on his way back to WWE very soon and CBS thinks he will face off against 'The Champ.'

After he returned at the Royal Rumble, everyone thought that Rey Mysterio was back for good and would soon step into a big program. Unfortunately, that was a one-off thing and he has not yet been seen again on WWE television. Well, that may change very soon and he may actually end up with one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 34. Rumors are swirling that Triple H will soon have Rey signed and put him in the ring against John Cena in New Orleans.

John Cena is involved in one of the most interesting storylines in all of WWE right now. He is jumping from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live trying to find a way onto the WrestleMania 34 card, but he can’t seem to find a way to get there or an opponent to face.

Many rumors have been circulating that he will face off against The Undertaker who is coming back for one more match, but that may not be the case any longer. According to CBS Sports, Triple H is the one negotiating the return of Rey Mysterio, and things seem to be progressing quite quickly so that he can be Cena’s opponent at WrestleMania 34.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but there are a lot of signs pointing to it happening.

The rumors of Rey Mysterio heading back to WWE and wrestling John Cena at the biggest event of the year originated from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Mysterio was not only seen with WWE friends at Raw, but he was also said to be backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday night.

Now, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Ringside News, the plan is still on for Cena to face The Undertaker. Apparently, Alvarez would be “stunned” if WrestleMania 34 had a match between Cena and Mysterio, but one never really knows for sure as that is the way that speculation works.

Alvarez sees “zero sense” in WWE building up Cena and The Undertaker, only to have him face Mysterio.

WWE

Right now, things are extremely up in the air as to the plans for John Cena at WrestleMania 34, and honestly, that may be just the way WWE wants it. No one really knows if he is going to face off against The Undertaker or Rey Mysterio, but both would still require huge comebacks for either superstar. Either way, the rumors are swirling and one of the only somewhat sure things is that Triple H is negotiating for Mysterio to return sooner rather than later.