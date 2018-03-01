WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Not Cleared For ‘WrestleMania 34,’ Per ‘Sports Illustrated’

The Undertaker vs. John Cena was rumored for 'WrestleMania 34' but it appears "The Deadman" has not been cleared by the WWE.

One of the most interesting topics in the WWE today is the status of The Undertaker heading into WrestleMania 34. The Undertaker vs. John Cena dream match has been rumored for several months now and it appeared to be happening with Cena dropping hints about it. However, the latest WWE rumors have revealed that The Undertaker might actually be retired.

As recapped by WWE.com, Cena aired his frustrations in a segment on Monday Night Raw about not having a match at WrestleMania 34. The 16-time WWE World champion failed to win the Royal Rumble Match, as well as the Elimination Chamber Match last Sunday. Cena even name-dropped The Undertaker during his promo but he noted that the dream match is not going to happen.

The 40-year-old legend announced that he is going to SmackDown Live and look for more opportunities to have a match at WrestleMania 34. Cena was successful as he was given a chance by Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan by having him face off against rival and WWE champion, AJ Styles. With his surprising victory over Styles, Cena earned the right to be added in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane.

Styles will now defend his WWE Title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler. There were rumors of Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura but it appears the WWE is heading in a different direction. The Undertaker was not mentioned on SmackDown Live and there is a possibility that the dream match against Cena might not occur.

John Cena cuts a promo in an episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker will not be working at WrestleMania 34 despite several workout videos of him being posted on social media. Barrasso noted that Cena requested WWE to have a feud with Samoa Joe or Rey Mysterio. Joe is currently out with an injury while Mysterio, who returned at the Royal Rumble, is scheduled to face Jushin Thunder Liger at NJPW Strong Style Evolved later this month.

The report added that Mysterio getting an amazing reaction to the Rumble Match led to Cena picking him as one of his potential WrestleMania 34 opponents. Mysterio was reportedly backstage on SmackDown Live last Tuesday to finalize a deal. The WWE wants the former WWE and World Heavyweight champion to work a full-time schedule but Mysterio is only interested in being a part-timer.

Cena vs. Mysterio might not have the same interest as Cena vs. The Undertaker but it’s a big match nonetheless. Hardcore fans prefer Cena vs. Joe but the latter is out injured and he may not be cleared in time for WrestleMania 34.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still just purely speculative at the moment. Please take it with a grain of salt as the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis.