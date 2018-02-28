Will Smith Bitten By Sand Gnats While Shooting ‘Gemini Man’

The actor is currently shooting the sci-fi thriller, 'Gemini Man' with director Ang Lee.

Will Smith was attacked by sand flies while filming his new movie Gemini Man near Savannah, Georgia. The Men in Black Actor said he has been swarmed by bloody thirsty sand gnats instead of fans according to NBC2 News. Will Smith shared a video on his Facebook page saying, ” I love Georgia but Y’all gotta do something about these bugs…I’m just saying Y’all need to fix it.” The actor also shared the video on his Instagram; his Instagram has become popular for its entertaining content lately. Sand gnats are also known as sand flies and they bite and suck blood like mosquitos. Sand flies leave behind red, itchy bumps on the skin after they have fed on your blood, and they are notorious in Savannah, near Georgia where the film, Gemini Man is in production.

Gemini Man is a sci-fi action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry, a retired assassin. The film is directed by Ang Lee, a two-time Academy Award winner, according to Collider. The Bright actor shared some pictures from the film, to mark the development of the film on social media. Will Smith plays an assassin in the movie, who is being hunted by his younger self. The report on Collider says that the idea of the movies goes all the way back to 1997 when it was pitched by Darren Lemke. Tony Scott was initially supposed to direct the film and Mel Gibson and Clint Eastwood were even considered for the leading role, according to the report.

The original idea of the movie features two different actors playing the role of opposing assassins; however, Ang Lee decided to use Will Smith for both roles. With the use of cutting-edge technology, the Suicide Squad actor will be playing an older and younger version of himself in the film. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong. The movie opens in theaters on October 4, 2019.

The official synopsis says Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The abridged version on the IMDB website says, “an over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself.” Will Smith won’t have to deal with the sand gnats for long because shooting will probably be in different locations.