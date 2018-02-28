Mia Khalifa’s Shocking Reveal: She Left PornHub And Quit The Adult Industry After ISIS Sent Her Death Threats

Mia Khalifa, a former adult entertainment star, finally disclosed why she quit working in the adult film industry. The 25-year-old said that she received death threats from the extremist militant group ISIS, so she was forced to end her career as an adult film actress.

She became famous after joining the adult website called PornHub. She was a top performer on the site, but after appearing in several films, many people in the Middle East condemned and labeled her as a disgrace to their country.

Mia Khalifa is Lebanese-American who was born in Beirut, Lebanon. She and her family moved to the U.S. when she was just 10-years-old. Shortly after turning 18 in 2011, she married an American man.

Although she graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, she became an adult film actress and immediately became a controversial celebrity. Now, since she is a national of a conservative Muslim country, her countrymen could not accept her job.

She was criticized even more after one of her adult films showed a scene where she was wearing a hijab while having sex with her partner. In Muslim countries, females are required to have the veil, to cover their heads and chests, as followers of Islam believe their god wants them to wear it as part of their outfit.

Mia Khalifa reveals she quit the sex industry after receiving death threats from ISIS https://t.co/Kb9dw9Z5me — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 28, 2018

In one of her interviews in 2015, Mia Khalifa said that she was surprised that the scene had caused chaos and stirred anger when it was meant to be a spoof. After that event, she quit being an adult film actress and became a sports show host.

Then again, it was not quite clear why Mia really left her adult film career, and on the previous episode of Lance Amstrong’s podcast, she narrated how the ISIS threatened her. She also disclosed how the threats affected her life on the whole.

“It all started to spiral out of control when the death threats from ISIS started coming in. That’s when I stepped away,’ the Daily Star quoted the 25-year-old as saying.

"They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that would happen to me."https://t.co/06YB8LIHeW — Maxim (@MaximMag) February 28, 2018

After the podcast, the former cyclist thanked Mia through his social media account. Lance Armstrong expressed his gratitude as the ex-adult flick star agreed to talk about some events in her life for the first time.

New Forward is up with @miakhalifa Thank you for agreeing to discuss parts of your life that you have never done publicly. And for schooling me on current sports personalities. Forward! https://t.co/HWt0PYsbzl pic.twitter.com/GGdvS3INQo — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) February 26, 2018

Finally, Mia Khalifa previously quit her sports show hosting job and shared that she is now focusing on releasing her own book. She loves cooking, so her first publication would be a fusion of her biography and favorite recipes. In short, she will be telling her life story through recipes, the Mirror reported.