Hope Hicks Quits Her $179,700 White House Job Amid Subpoena, Firing Buzz: Trump Responds To Hope’s Resignation

Hope Hicks quits her prominent role as one of President Donald Trump's closest advisors as Jake Tapper's panel on CNN wonders aloud if Hope was forced out.

Hope Hicks is quitting her role as White House communications director and as a top aide to President Donald Trump, as reported by the New York Times. The news that Hope is resigning appeared in the wake of Hicks testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, February 27, when she refused to answer certain questions and admitted that she told “white lies” as part of her job in the White House. Hope expressed her gratitude to President Trump in a written statement. Meanwhile, President Trump offered praise for Hope, as seen in the below tweet from Hallie Jackson, a chief White House correspondent for NBC News and an MSNBC anchor.

During CNN‘s The Lead with Jake Tapper, the panelists wondered aloud if Hope truly resigned or was pushed out due to recent events.

Hope faced talk of a subpoena, as reported by 9 News, after Representative Adam B. Schiff of California recommended that Hicks be subpoenaed after she refused to answer all of the questions.

Hope rose to fame in the Trump camp from a person who flew largely under the radar to one who became a popular figure in Trump’s circle.

On June 11, 2017, many people still wondered who Hicks was and turned to Google to ask questions about Hope and Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr. Google reported the types of searches that were coupled with Hope’s name during that time period. Before long, many people would learn that Hope was a then-28-year-old enjoying a $179,700 White House salary. They also began to hear rumors about her love life.

When Michael Wolff’s popular book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was published, Wolff published a quote that claimed Trump called Hope a derogatory name in the midst of her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski.

Hicks was accused of copying Melania Trump’s style by the time she turned 29, with Hope previously accused of copying the stylings of Ivanka Trump. The woman who drew the highest levels of White House salaries was famous for wearing “hard-to-maneuver-in short skirts” by Wolff, a stance that Hope seemingly took on Tuesday, as witnessed by the above photo.

The spotlight increased on Hope when she was photographed kissing Rob Porter and entering her apartment with him.

When Rob’s ex-wives emerged to accuse him of domestic violence, with Jennifer Willoughby claiming Porter allegedly called her horrible names on their honeymoon, Hope’s name appeared in the press more frequently, with rumors that Hicks even wrote Porter’s defense against domestic abuse reports.

From @POTUS on the resignation of Hope Hicks —> pic.twitter.com/uouAbEBVUc — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) February 28, 2018

Hope Hicks to resign from the White House, New York Times reports