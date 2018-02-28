‘My 600-LB Life’ Robert Update: The 842-LB Man Is Determined To Lose Weight And Turn His Life Around

Robert is entirely reliant on his fiance, Kathryn, to take care of him each day.

Robert had a long way to go when he arrived on My 600-LB Life, and now fans are hoping to get some encouraging updates — and possibly some weight-loss pictures — from the man who tipped the scales at 842 pounds.

As Newsweek noted, Robert came to My 600-LB Life unable to take care of himself on a daily basis and relying entirely on his fiance, Kathryn, for help with these tasks. As early clips released by TLC showed, Robert was tired and dismayed at having to place such a heavy burden on her.

“To carry all this weight is physically draining [and] mentally, emotionally taxing,” he told the camera. “It’s not a pain or life I wish on anyone. Because I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything for anyone—especially myself. I am completely dependent upon my fiancé, Kathryn.”

It will be a while before fans get to see any potential weight-loss photos from Robert after appearing on My 600-LB Life. The show takes great lengths to keep any progress updates under wraps until the show airs, so fans will have to wait until after the episode this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. But the network does have a few avenues to show how the subjects who appear on the show have fared, including progress pictures on the show’s official page.

Weighing in at 842lbs, Robert relies on the help of his supportive fiancé to get him through the day. Watch the start of his journey on tonight's new #My600lbLife: https://t.co/Swj7jYoOV7 pic.twitter.com/MPOyMMWgdD — TLC Network (@TLC) February 28, 2018

The network made it a little more difficult this week, not releasing Robert’s last name in press materials released before the show. That made it even harder to find background information or potential updates, as many of the people who appeared on My 600-LB Life have already given some updates through their social media.

It’s likely that fans will get to see some kind of update from Robert, as most subjects who appear on the show make at least a little progress. Even Lisa Fleming, who was featured on the previous week of My 600-LB Life, was able to see significant weight loss even after sparring with the show’s doctor and often appearing unmotivated and reluctant to follow the recommendations.

For more updates on how Robert has done after appearing on My 600-LB Life (including any weight-loss photos), check back here after the episode airs on Wednesday.