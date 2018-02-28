Stassi Schroeder’s New Boyfriend Didn’t Have The Best First Impression Of Her

Stassi Schroeder was dating Patrick Meagher while filming Vanderpump Rules, as she wanted to give the relationship one more shot. However, things didn’t go as planned, and Stassi learned that he wanted out of the relationship. Perhaps this was a good thing, as they were not on the same page in regard to a relationship. While Patrick didn’t mind Stassi sleeping with people, she wasn’t allowed to have an emotional connection with anyone but him. However, a psychic revealed that her relationship wasn’t perfect for her but that she would meet someone soon.

Now, Schroeder has revealed that she’s dating someone new. Her new boyfriend, Beau Clark, doesn’t appear to be like the guys she has dated in the past. Perhaps this is a refreshing change for her. According to a new Bravo report, Stassi Schroeder is now revealing how they met, and it sounds like he didn’t have the best impression of her. In fact, he judged her based on her appearance and he felt that she may be the kind of person who goes to the club and orders bottle service. In other words, he was far from interested in her. But after some conversation over drinks, things developed into a relationship.

“I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it,'” Beau recently explained on Straight Up with Stassi as a guest, adding, “Just not my cup of tea at all.”

It was Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute who set up Stassi and Beau last August. After Beau learned about Schroeder, he decided to look at her Instagram page, which is where the judgment came from. Perhaps he’s happy that he gave Stassi a chance, as they have been together for a few months now. It sounds like things are going great and her fans are excited for her. A few people have said that Beau could be the man who is going to be the father of her children. While Schroeder may not be thinking about the future right now, there is a possibility that he could be the one for her.

Stassi Schroeder is currently working on her podcast and gearing up for the Vanderpump Rules reunion special. One can imagine she doesn’t want to relive her breakup with Patrick Meagher, which has yet to air on the show.