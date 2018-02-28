Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Daughter’s Battle With Drugs And Eating Disorders In Book, Reports ‘People’

Dianna De La Garza is opening up about her and her family's struggles with a number of different issues.

For fans who have followed Demi Lovato throughout her career, they know that the road hasn’t always been easy for the 25-year-old.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Demi Lovato kicked off her world tour on Monday with her first performance in San Diego. All month, the singer had been teasing fans with photos that were promoting her tour with Kehlani and DJ Khaled.

But as her daughter sets off on tour for the next few months, Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, is opening up about her family’s highly publicized issues with a number of issues including drugs, alcohol, mental illness, and eating disorders. In an interview with People, Dianna decided to open up and give a preview of her new book, Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story, which is available for pre-order on Amazon.

In the tell-all book, the mother of three opens up about her battle with anorexia, depression and even Xanax addiction. When Dianna married Demi’s father, Patrick Lovato, in the ’80s, the couple got into drugs and Patrick was eventually became violent and abusive toward Dianna, she writes. The couple had two daughters together, Demi and Dallas, before they eventually split after 10 years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Dianna says that she struggled with depression and anxiety secretly while she later realized that Demi was going through very similar issues.

Years after Demi was thrust into the spotlight, appearing in hits like Camp Rock and Sonny With A Chance, Dianna read her Demi’s diary and learned the horrible truth.

“One sentence in particular crushed my heart: ‘Nobody loves a fat rock star. Guess I’ll have to starve myself so people will like me.'”

When Demi was 16-years-old, she was getting into trouble partying and getting into drugs and alcohol. She was also victim to both anorexia and bulimia during her teenage years. Back in October, the 25-year-old posted side-by-side photos of her eating disorder journey, according to Teen Vogue. In one picture, Lovato is almost skin and bones and in the other, she looks very healthy. On the picture, Lovato shared the message “recovery is possible.”

Throughout the book, Dianna tells readers all about both her issues and about Demi’s issues and is said to be totally candid about everything. But fans will need to read the whole book to find out their entire journey.

For those looking to purchase the book, it hits stands on March 6 but is available for preorder on Amazon now.