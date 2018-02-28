Fans Believe Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Jealous Of Sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo

The most recent episode of 'Counting On' has fans on a Previously TV forum speculating a possible sisterly rivalry.

The season premiere of Counting On gifted fans of the series not one, but two 45-minute episodes to watch. While the first episode focused on Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth on her honeymoon to Switzerland with husband, Austin Forsyth, the second episode entered on Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo as they moved from their apartment to a four bedroom home.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has thus far been the only sibling to move out of Arkansas on a permanent basis, and she and Jeremy have purchased a home in the border town. In this episode, several of Jinger’s siblings, in addition to a couple of friends and her brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, made their way to Texas to help redecorate their home and move the pair in.

Fans on several discussion boards felt Jessa Duggar Seewald was being too “bossy,” as she took over for many of the tasks, leading and delegating assignments. But others feel as though Jessa’s behavior is rooted in something deeper: jealousy of her younger sister.

Jessa and Jinger have always been close to one another, as they are only one year apart, and have always shared a special bond. But some believe that Jessa isn’t very happy that her closest sister is “thriving” in Texas without her.

Fans on Previously TV boards stated that Jessa Duggar Seewald was not only bossy, but also insulting to Jinger and Jeremy, calling their kitchen in their new home “small.” One fan stated that Jinger is too meek to stand up to her stronger sister, but Jeremy was “man enough” to call her out on what she’s said about the kitchen.

Another fan said that Jessa must be jealous that her sister is “thriving” in Texas, while she’s living in the “tiny house” her father purchased for her. Another described Jessa’s house as “moldy,” as the mom-of-two has been criticized in the past for not taking care of her house as well as she could.

The pair have not acknowledged a sibling rivalry, though it is expected they would not do so as the Duggar family never likes to broadcast discord between its members.