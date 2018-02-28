Carrie Underwood Shares Message For Her ‘Sweet Baby’ As Son Isaiah Turns 3-Years-Old

"How is my sweet baby 3 years old?" Carrie asked as little Isaiah celebrates another birthday.

Carrie Underwood celebrated her son Isaiah turning 3-years-old with a very cute message on social media this week. The star marked her only child’s big birthday on social media by thanking her fans for the seemingly hundreds of birthday messages that poured in for the little guy, while she also admitted that she just can’t believe he’s already three.

Though Carrie decided not to commemorate the occasion by sharing a photo of her son as she has in past years, she did take to Twitter to share a message on February 27 on his behalf with a tweet that’s already received over 13,000 likes in the past 18-hours.

“How is my sweet baby 3 years old?” Underwood asked. “Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes for the little man! He knows he is loved!”

Carrie’s big thanks came after a slew of messages poured in for little Isaiah from the star’s legions of fans.

Social media was flooded with tweets celebrating Isaiah’s big day, with many sharing their favourite photos, videos and GIFs of the little guy posted online by Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher.

“Wishing this cute little guy a Happy [3rd] Birthday Isaiah hope you having wonderful day!!” wrote one fan alongside the photo Underwood shared of her son on his second birthday last year.

Happy 3rd birthday to the little guy who owns a huge piece of his Mama’s heart, and who in turn has stolen the hearts of so many of us! Hope you have the best day sweet Isaiah! ???? xo @carrieunderwood — Courtney Mitchell (@CourtM21) February 27, 2018

Happy birthday to your pride and joy, @carrieunderwood!! I hope you, @mikefisher1212 and Isaiah have a great day celebrating! — Nicole (@nicmcc310) February 27, 2018

“Happy 3rd Birthday Isaiah!!! We hope you have a good day!!” Underwood fan @carries_fighter added. “You have [so] many of our hearts. We love you so much!!!”

Though the “Blown Away” singer didn’t share a photo of the little guy for his birthday this year, she did give fans a glimpse at his party over the weekend.

Carrie’s Twitter message came shortly after she shared a photo from her son’s big birthday party on her Instagram account on February 25. The snap showed that she and Mike got little Isaiah a Mickey Mouse Club House-inspired cake which was created by the country star’s close friend Ivey Childers.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“I know, he’s not a baby anymore…” the mom of one wrote in the photo’s caption, “but he’ll always be MY baby.”

Carrie and Mike announced Isaiah’s birth a few days after welcoming Isaiah into the world in March 2015.

Underwood shared an adorable photo of her son’s tiny hand and mouth to confirm his birth, writing on Twitter at the time, “Tiny hands and tiny feet… God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher – born February 27.”

Carrie has shared various glimpses into mom life with Isaiah across her social media pages in the three years since, though the star and her husband have admitted in the past of being cautious of showing the youngster’s face in the photos and videos they share with fans in order to protect his privacy.

Just last month, Underwood posted an impossibly cute video showing her son from the back as he was sitting on Mike’s lap while the hockey star ready bible stories to him.

As the twosome read the story of Noah’s arc together from a book of children’s bible stories, Isaiah even showed off his skills by impressively recounting the names of all the animals to his dad.