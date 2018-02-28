Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Criticized By Fans For ‘Lack Of Social Skills’ And Being Sheltered

The reality star's recent trip to Switzerland made some fans second guess how well the Duggar family preps their kids for the real world.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth may be a brand new mom, but that doesn’t mean fans think she’s anywhere near ready to do so. As recently posted by the Inquisitr, fans of Counting On have berated Joy and Austin for being so young when having their first baby. Joy is only 20, while Austin is 24. However, in the Duggar family, this is completely normal, as Joy’s brother Joe is married and expecting his first baby with his 19-year-old wife.

Fans, however, have always criticized the Duggar family’s education, which is done by Michelle Duggar around the dining room table. Thus far, none of the children have attended a secular university, though it has been stated they do online courses.

The family has also been criticized for sheltering their children, and recently, fans on the forum Previously TV had some harsh words about Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and she and her husband enjoyed themselves on their honeymoon during the Counting On series premiere.

Fans of the show remarked that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth seemed to be incredibly sheltered during much of the honeymoon, especially in the scenes that showed them eating at a Swiss restaurant. The pair looked flustered when handed a menu in French, and Joy-Anna wasn’t sure about the sparkling water she was served. Fans remarked that she seemed to think it might be alcohol or champagne, and since the Duggar family is staunchly against it, it would be a big issue for her.

Fans also criticized Joy-Anna for not knowing what fondue is, as the pair appeared to be trying it for the first time in Switzerland. Many stated that Joy should be aware of it, especially since her family often shops at thrift stores. Fondue was popular in the ’60s and ’70s, fans reasoned, and therefore she should have seen used fondue pots in her life.

The Duggar family has frequently been criticized for their behavior abroad. Jim Bob Duggar, Joy-Anna’s father, has received the most pushback for his behavior. During a trip to Tokyo, Japan, he attempted to talk to locals in Spanish. This was also the case when he accompanied daughter Jill Duggar Dillard to Nepal, and spoke to a Nepalese store owner in Spanish.