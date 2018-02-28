Gwen Stefani Stuck In House Where Gavin Cheated, According To ‘Radar Online’

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have been divorced for a while, but now it turns out that he is still allegedly driving her crazy by causing her to remain in the house that they bought together. Radar Online shared the details about what is allegedly going on with her house.

A source is sharing that Gwen Stefani is now trapped in this house because she can’t get out of it what she needs to. This is the house where Gavin cheated on her with the nanny, but now she can’t move out. Gwen is still living there with their three sons, and of course, Blake visits this house from time to time as well.

The house is priced at $35 million, but sources say it is only worth about half of that, but Gavin won’t change his mind on the price. The source went on to explain that before her divorce, Gwen was worth $75 million, but she had to give Gavin about half of that in their divorce. Now, she just needs to get out from under this house, but Gavin just isn’t letting her do that.

For now, the source says that they haven’t had any luck selling this house where Gwen and Gavin lived together, but that is because it is only worth about $19 million, according to the source. It is going to be hard to sell it if she isn’t able to lower the price. At some point, Gavin might have to give in and change his mind. She has to have his approval to change the price, and right now, he isn’t giving that to her.

The source also shared that Blake Shelton is getting involved and saying that if Gavin doesn’t drop the price, they are going to take him to court. Things sound like they could get pretty messy, but it is also clear that Blake loves Gwen and is in it for the long haul with her.

For now, fans are going to have to wait and see what happens. Hopefully, Gwen Stefani can find a way to get out from under this house and buy a dream home with Blake Shelton. They always have his home in Oklahoma.