‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T.’s Fake Death, Abbott Family Crisis

'Young and Restless' spoilers suggest that J.T.'s health crisis is concocted while Abbott family will be rocked by some huge problems.

Young and the Restless spoilers have been teasing J.T.’s imminent death, as he’s having a health problem. Now, new details suggest that his death is going to be fake in order to avoid Victor’s vengeance.

J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) has been having heart health issues, which is currently being treated with medications. However, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. is indeed going to die. But the question remains: Is that for real? Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that J.T.’s death will be a setup and that he is actually getting into a witness protection program.

In a flashback, it was shown that he’s been working undercover for Genoa City’s Chief of Police Paul (Doug Davidson) and District Attorney Christine (Lauralee Bell), Paul’s wife. Paul apparently found out that J.T. has been covering up for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for stealing from Victor (Eric Braeden). He’s been given two options: face charges for his cover-up or help the authorities bring Victor down.

J.T. obviously chose the latter, which is not that difficult given his personal motive to seek vengeance against Victor for Colleen’s (Tammin Sursok) death. He’s been closing in on the Newman family, and he may be under Victor’s radar, which might set the stage for his departure to avoid his wrath. And that may have been going too far, as he is going to make even his loved ones believe his death and let them grieve his loss. Will he go to that extent?

Today on #YR, Victor surprises Phyllis and Victoria quizzes Reed about J.T.'s past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/rMNFtCHYUC pic.twitter.com/LeBJEXuozO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the Abbott family is going to face a major crisis again. Young and the Restless spoilers via CDL tease that there are going to be more drama involving Dina’s (Marla Adams) health. She’s been in Paris over the past weeks, but the Abbotts are set to hear a shocking news by the end of this week, and they have to band together to face the crisis. Dina’s Alzheimer’s disease might be getting worse, and she might already be forgetting about Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Furthermore, another war between the Abbotts and the Newmans is brewing, thanks to Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) scheming. It was already a big deal when Victor hired Ashley, but more misunderstandings are about to happen. Abby (Melissa Ordway) will surely be caught in between this feud when she comes back.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.