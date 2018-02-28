The ‘Fast N’ Loud’ Crew Returns With Bigger Builds And Guest Builder Big Mike

Every season, Richard Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage crew of elite mechanics and builders come up with some impressive builds. The new season will be no different, and Big Mike, who is well known for his own unique and award-winning machines, will be assisting Rawlings and the GMG crew.

According to Driving Line, Big Mike earned a Top 10 placement in SEMA’s (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Battle of the Builder competition with his 1992 Honda Prelude. Big Mike will work with the team on and off this season, and together they will build some of the most creative and unique custom hot rods around. They also have their sights set on something new and quite different for both the GMG crew and Big Mike.

A video posted to Richard’s Twitter page gives fans of the show a glimpse into how one major build comes about. Richard and Big Mike discover a ’75 Datsun 280Z, and they have plans to get the vehicle ready to show at the next SEMA event. That task may prove easier said than done, however.

The wait is over @GasMonkeyGarage Fans! @FastNLoudTV is coming back March 12! Head over to https://t.co/AQhv15tYA9 for all the details on our new season! #GasMonkeyGarage #FastNLoud pic.twitter.com/eVSQUhO7kI — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) February 22, 2018

Richard decides to order needed parts from Japan, but Big Mike and the team quickly discover that there’s a problem with the tools. As one delay after another begins to affect the build, Richard decides to make some major changes so that they can complete their bold new project. Only time will tell if they can hold it together and get their first import tuner to SEMA.

“SEMA gives people the opportunity to see that we aren’t just limited to the hot rod, muscle car or truck world,” GMG builder Charles Cimino told Driving Line. “Gas Monkey Garage is capable of building just about anything out there—it’s a matter of getting your hands on it, having a vision and getting it done.”

Big Mike added that they didn’t want to drastically change the car and that it was a lot of work to make the needed changes while keeping the factory look. There were some changes made to the rear fenders, suspension system, and engine.

Fast N’ Loud is produced by Pilgrim Media Group, and the executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. Craig Coffman, Todd Lefkowitz, and Richard Rawlings serve as the executive producers for the Discovery Channel, with Lindsay Malinchak as coordinating producer. The new season of Fast N’ Loud premieres on Monday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.