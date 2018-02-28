Briana DeJesus Openly Discusses Her Period On Twitter: Is She Defending Her Pregnancies?

Briana DeJesus is currently filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2 and her storyline will focus on her relationship with Javi Marroquin, their breakup, and her drama with Javi’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Last season, Briana was dealing with her ex-boyfriend Luis and the impending birth of their daughter. Briana now has two children with two different men, and she has previously revealed that she’s done having children. Some viewers of the Teen Mom franchise have discussed how these young girls don’t know much about safe sex and ovulation, which is why they continue to get pregnant. However, Briana is now revealing that sometimes periods aren’t regular, which can make it hard to know when she’s ovulating.

According to a new tweet, Briana DeJesus is now defending all girls and women who have irregular periods. When one person suggested that the girls of the Teen Mom franchise should get an app that tells them when their periods are due, DeJesus was quick to speak out. As it turns out, her period is irregular, and she has no problem speaking out about how she can’t always rely on her period. Because of these irregular periods, it would make sense that she could get pregnant without realizing that she’s ovulating.

“A lot of women have irregular cycles. Research it,” Briana DeJesus revealed on Twitter, adding later, “I’m almost 24 and there’s times I don’t get my period for months at a time or there’s been times I’ve been on my period for longer than a week. Everyone is different.”

It makes sense that DeJesus didn’t know when she was ovulating if she gets her period for a week and then doesn’t get her period for months. This is something Maci Bookout discussed on Teen Mom OG this week, as she revealed that she struggled with cysts in her ovaries. Even though it is a common condition, Bookout revealed it was painful. Perhaps Briana is dealing with a similar issue, as she’s so irregular. While she did open up about being irregular, she didn’t give options for birth control to avoid getting pregnant again. One can imagine she’s protecting herself, as a third baby isn’t something she wants right now.

Briana DeJesus is currently wrapping up the last few weeks of Teen Mom 2. It’s possible that she won’t be sharing the details of her period on the show, but she just wants people to know that it’s okay not to be regular.