‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Beds Kim For Revenge Against Alexis And Finn

Julexis might be done for good on ‘GH’ with these drastic new pairings.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Julian Jerome (William deVry) is stunned when he discovers his ex-wife Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) hopped in bed with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Julian knows that his marriage to Alexis was troubled, and he was sickened when the tabloid article wrecked her chances at being mayor, although a plot twist promises the election was rigged. What Julian didn’t expect was for Alexis to move on with a new man right under his nose.

Kim Needs A Man, Julian’s Available

Up until now, the flirtation between Julian and Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) was mostly for show. GH spoilers hint Julian was all smiles with Kim when Alexis could see them. Julian hoped that seeing him with another woman might remind Alexis that she loves him and get her to come back. However, things shift two ways soon. First, Julian feels a real attraction to Kim, and she reciprocates even though she knows about his bad-boy past.

Second, Julian learns that Alexis slept with Finn. Alexis told Julian that they were done and reinforced it by rejecting him over and over, but this is different. Alexis was single, and Julian never saw her with anyone but Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) and Alexis’ daughters. But when Julian overhears Alexis and Finn talking and realizes they’re sleeping together, he’s stunned. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub teased a romance for Finn and Alexis, but it seems more like friends with benefits.

Kim finds herself caught in the middle of Julian's drama on @GeneralHospital! —> https://t.co/enldRyf7jl #GH pic.twitter.com/Q6hRNuci49 — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) February 6, 2018

Julian Tempted By Kim, Makes His Move

GH spoilers for this week from SheKnow Soaps promise that Kim is more intrigued than ever by Julian, plus she’s grateful that Julian is letting Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) host their alt-prom at his pub. Kim shows up for the dance and spends time with Julian and is increasingly drawn to the man. She sees beyond his troubled past to the man who’s trying to be better and not go back to his old ways. Julian sweeps Kim into his arms at the dance and everything changes.

New General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that romance “blossoms in unexpected places,” including Charlie’s Pub and AA meetings. Julian is hurt about Alexis bedding Finn, so when he gets a chance to turn the tables and take Kim to bed, he does. But what starts out as revenge turns into something more. Julian soon discovers he’s got real feelings for Kim. Meanwhile, Alexis and Finn aren’t sure where they stand, and everything is awkward between them.

In Port Charles, disaster comes in many forms. #GH pic.twitter.com/2R8TGSmElD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 27, 2018

Anna Gone With Andre, Finn And Alexis Stuck

GH spoilers reveal that Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) takes off to Europe with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Anna caught the walk of shame at the MetroCourt with Finn and Alexis and assumed the worst. Alexis sees Julian with Kim and also assumes the worst. This is a colossal romantic mess that will take some time to sort, but Soap Hub offers General Hospital spoilers that warn Alexis should worry if she wants Julian back because “Charlie” is beginning to fall for Kim.

In a recent podcast, GH producer Nathan Varni said that Tristan Rogers is back soon as Robert Scorpio but also warned Julexis fans that there’s a long road ahead. Alexis and Julian might end up together again, but not before a long, painful journey that starts this week when Julian and Kim make love. See what’s ahead for the rest of the week of February 26, and check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.