Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun, Along With George Clooney, Are The Men Behind The March For Our Lives

Braun also helped organize similar campaigns after the bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.

The March for Our Lives campaign was started in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month, but the creators of the movement have remained a mystery — until now. Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, is one of the main driving forces behind the campaign, which seeks to change gun laws to prevent future massacres.

According to TMZ, Braun is very active in the fundraising efforts for March for Our Lives but wanted to remain behind the scenes to keep the spotlight on the students.

As fans may recall, Braun helped organize similar campaigns after the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. So far, the movement has sold over 22,000 T-shirts and sweatshirts to help fund student-led marches.

Braun’s longtime client, George Clooney, is also a major contributor to the campaign. The actor donated half a million dollars to March for Our Lives and is actively supporting the movement behind the scenes.

In fact, sources say that Clooney was the one who recruited Braun to help. However, they both kept their involvement a secret because they didn’t want to take anything away from the students who are leading the cause.

“Amal and I fully support the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. We’ve donated money to help pay for their march. But the march and all the activities surrounding this movement belong to the young people across the country,” Clooney shared. “To suggest anything else would not only be completely inaccurate but also undercut the courage and determination of these incredible kids. They make me proud to be an American.”

Of course, the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who survived the mass shooting that took place on February 14 are the real driving force behind the movement. This includes four students from high school — Jacqueline Coren, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind — who helped organize the massive march on the nation’s capital that will take place on March 24.

With the financial support of Braun and Clooney, these high school students expect to attract around 50,000 supporters as they march on Washington. Their ultimate goal is to convince lawmakers to enact strict gun laws that will hopefully prevent future school shootings.

With students leading the movement, Braun and Clooney’s decision to remain in the background was a smart move. These high schoolers have managed to inspire students from across the country to join their cause and now have supporters in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami — and the list keeps growing.

This kind of growth would not have been possible if adults like Braun and Clooney would have taken the spotlight.

For those who cannot join the march in Washington next month, there are sister marches being planned in cities across the country. An official Facebook page has been created of the March for Our Lives movements to help organize these satellite events.

Scooter Braun has not publicly commented on his involvement in March for Our Lives.