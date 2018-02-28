‘Persona 5’ Release Date Confirmed: ‘Persona 5’ Anime Trailer Video, Key Visual Shows Makoto Niijima, Personas

The release date for 'Persona 5: The Animation' has been confirmed to be in the spring of 2018.

The Persona 5 anime release date in Japan has been officially confirmed to be set for the Spring of 2018. What’s more, Aniplex of America has licensed the English anime adaptation of the Persona 5 PS4 RPG. Anime studio A-1 Pictures also released a key visual depicting one of the characters of Persona 5, Makoto Niijima.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Persona 5: The Animation will premiere in Japan 30 minutes past midnight in the early morning of April 8, 2018 (or extremely late on April 7, a Saturday night). Earlier in February, the production company opened an English-language website, but Aniplex has not yet officially confirmed when the Persona 5 English subs version will begin streaming for international audiences.

The site only lists “coming soon” when it comes to the English streaming options, but anime fans can go to Crunchyroll right now to watch the 2016 anime Persona 5: The Animation – The Daybreakers. This 24-minute OVA episode was previously released as a prologue story to the Persona 5 PS4 game.

While anime studio Production IG created the animations for the video game, A-1 Pictures and director Masashi Ishihama will be producing the Persona 5 anime. Video game producer Katsura Hashino will be creating the anime’s original story. Composer Shoji Meguro is returning to create the musical soundtrack for the anime. A-1 Pictures previously produced Persona 4: The Golden Animation in addition to The Daybreakers OVA episode.

The Persona 5 cast members from the 2016 video game will be reprising their roles for the 2018 anime.

Jun Fukuyama as Ren Amamiya (main character)

Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto

Ikue Ōtani as Morgana

Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki

Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa

Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima

Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura

Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura

Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi

Multiple key visuals have been released and the latest depicts student council Makoto Niijima in her schoolgirl outfit. In the anime Persona 5, Makoto is tasked by the school principal of Shujin Academy with finding the Phantom Thieves. It is believed that this group is comprised of students at the school.

Makoto Niijima will investigate the identities of the Phantom Thieves. A-1 Pictures / 'Persona 5: The Animation' Anime Key Visual

The Persona 5 trailer video apparently answers the question of how the anime will adapt the video game’s story. The plot begins when main protagonist Ren Amamiya transfers to the school Shujin Academy. When the Persona 5 personas begin awakening, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts are formed. Their goal is to “reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.”