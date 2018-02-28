'Us Weekly' is revealing juicy 'Bachelor' spoilers about what reportedly goes down in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s finale and these sound very similar to what 'Reality Steve' previously shared.

The two-part Season 22 finale of ABC’s The Bachelor is set to air on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6. There have been hints that these episodes with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose ceremony and “After the Final Rose” updates would be truly dramatic, and gossip king Reality Steve has already shared plenty of spoilers regarding what he has learned. Now, Us Weekly is dishing out the scoop they’ve gathered about what lies ahead, and fans are counting down the hours until they can finally see this all play out on television.

As Reality Steve previously reported, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has chosen to take Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham to the final two. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have broken down all sorts of juicy chaos that is supposedly on the way, but until now, neither the show nor Arie Luyendyk Jr. have said anything specific enough to outright confirm the swirling spoilers.

Now, however, Us Weekly is laying it all out there by sharing the Bachelor spoilers they’ve put together, and they sync up nicely with what Reality Steve has already detailed. Luyendyk reportedly “pulls a Mesnick,” and an insider explains that Arie had a “change of heart” after he made his initial pick.

It seems that Luyendyk “began to think he’d picked the safer option” during his final rose ceremony, but he soon began to have regrets. Arie details that the finale will be “interesting” for everybody to watch, and he admits that his journey as the Bachelor star has been an experience he’ll never forget.

Considering what the Bachelor spoilers say allegedly goes down, it is interesting to see Arie say that it’ll be fun for him to watch it all back. However, it sounds as if he is ultimately glad he did what he did, as he told Extra TV that on a scale of 1-10 in terms of happiness, he’s currently a 12.

Another insider shares that Luyendyk seemingly felt ready for marriage when he got to his final rose ceremony in Peru, and things went as planned at the time. Bachelor spoilers detail that Arie and his final pick were very happy right after filming concluded, but things shifted as the two spent time together post-filming and up until the January 1 premiere.

Bachelor spoilers from the insiders reveal that Arie realized that he really loved and wanted to be with the woman he didn’t pick, and he apparently couldn’t stop thinking about her. In fact, Luyendyk’s thoughts about having regrets and making the wrong choice apparently became “all-consuming,” and by mid-January, he’d shaken things up in a major way.

Previews have hinted that Arie didn’t handle this shift particularly well, and insiders now confirm that was the case. Bachelor spoilers indicate that Luyendyk wasn’t necessarily very sympathetic or nice, as he blindsided his final rose recipient and she was, understandably, stunned.

A few days later, Bachelor spoilers tease, Luyendyk reunited with his runner-up and begged her to take him back. She did, and the two have been rebuilding their relationship for the past six weeks or so.

Perhaps the only place where these wild Bachelor spoilers deviate from Reality Steve’s is that the outlet says that Arie and his new lady are moving forward slowly, as they “don’t want to jump into anything.” However, according to Reality Steve’s spoilers, he has heard that the two are getting quite serious quite quickly, and fans will find out which path is accurate during Tuesday’s final episode.

How will viewers react to all of this drama? Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney faced a lot of “Bachelor Nation” backlash as their situation played out years ago, but they just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and have successfully weathered the storm. Will that be the case for Arie and his new pick as well? Some of the specifics about how things went down are different in Season 22 compared to the Mesnick experience, and those differences probably won’t work in Luyendyk’s favor.

One way or another, all be revealed during the two-part Bachelor finale airing on Monday and Tuesday night. Will the rumors regarding Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose ceremony and later reversal all pan out the way spoilers have teased? There are clearly crazy times ahead for both Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin as this plays out, and fans will have a lot to talk about come Wednesday morning.