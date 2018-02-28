Former ‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Dillard Just Announced Another Duggar Is Pregnant!

With one simple post on Instagram, the controversial reality star announced another addition to the Duggar family.

After Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, last week, many members of the Duggar family went on social media and posted messages of love and congratulations. But when Jill Duggar wrote a sweet note to her sister on Facebook, her last few words prompted fans to have a lot of questions. Did she announce that another Duggar is pregnant?

With one simple shout-out, fans think Jill spilled the beans that another member of the Duggar clan is expecting.

“Congratulations Austin and Joy on the birth of little (big) Gideon Martyn! Y’all are already a great parenting team! 1 cousin arrived for 2018… at least 3 more to come!” wrote Jill.

Facebook followers of The Dillard Family immediately noticed the mention of three more cousins to come in 2018, and they found the number confusing since only Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo and Joseph and Kendra Duggar have announced they are expecting.

Who is the third?

If another Duggar is pregnant, the only possibilities would be Jessa Duggar Seewald or Anna Duggar, who both had babies in the past year. Jessa welcomed her second son, Henry, in February 2017, and Anna gave birth to Mason, her fifth child, last September.

Mason’s favorite teether! #masonduggar A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Feb 26, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Of course, it could be Jill herself, but she did write “cousin,” so that isn’t a likely possibility.

There is also the theory that Jill could be referring to her sister-in-law Deena Dillard, who is married to Derick’s brother Dan and is expecting the couple’s first child.

There were also fans who joked about Jill Duggar’s math skills, saying they have never been her strong suit. One person even got a little nasty by writing that Jill’s math skills and knowledge of familial relations rivals that of the character Karen in the movie Mean Girls.

With six of the 19 Duggar kids now being married, fans are beginning to expect pregnancy announcements every few months, and are always looking for clues in social media posts that another baby is on the way.

One thing is for sure; if there is another pregnancy in the Duggar family, they will be sure to make an announcement soon. They are not known for keeping big news like that a secret – especially since they are such fans of procreation.

New episodes of Counting On air on Monday nights on TLC.