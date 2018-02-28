Melania Trump Held POTUS’ Hand In Black Gloves, Black Coat, Faux Fur Collar At Billy Graham’s Funeral [Videos]

First Lady Melania Trump wore an all-black ensemble and intermittently held the hand of President Donald Trump during ceremony for the Reverend Billy Graham.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump were expected to attend services for the late Reverend Billy Graham as reported in the pool report from the Office of the Press Secretary titled, “Subject: DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2018.” The schedule noted that President Trump and Melania were expected to be en route to the U.S. Capitol at 10:15 a.m., arriving by 10:20 a.m. The report described Mr. and Mrs. Trump attending an arrival ceremony that was expected to take place prior to the “lying in honor of the Reverend Billy Graham.” By 11:55 a.m., President Trump and Melania were expected to leave the U.S. Capitol and return to the White House, arriving by noon at the South Portico.

Several news publications, such as KSNT News and C-SPAN covered the events live, as President Trump and Melania attended the arrival ceremony in honor of the Reverend Graham at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. According to Gabby Morrongiello, a White House Correspondent with the Washington Examiner in a pool report titled “Subject: Pool Report No. 1,” President Trump’s motorcade departed from the White House at 10:27 a.m. on the way to the Capitol to join other lawmakers at the private ceremony for the late Rev. Graham.

Pres. Trump pays his respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol, where he lies in honor. https://t.co/tY4hGbRSKf pic.twitter.com/Iym3U17zXB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 28, 2018

The Senate GOP’s Periscope carried the event live as well, and by the time Gabby Morrongiello of the Washington Examiner reported the arrival of the motorcade at 10:36 a.m. in her report titled “Subject: Pool report no. 2,” the journalist described how “the room fell silent” when President Trump and Melania entered. Melania was dressed in a black coat, black gloves and a black faux fur collar.

Melania famously stopped wearing fur several years ago, reported CNN last year, with the publication describing the last photo of Melania spotted in a fur-like ensemble was in 2011 at a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

Photos and videos from the ceremony for Graham show Melania at times clasping her own hands together, clad in black gloves, as seen in the below photo, while other times President Trump gripped Melania’s hand throughout the ceremony, as reported by the Daily Mail.