Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Prep For Oscars Showdown, Scaring Brad Pitt, Reports ‘OK’

Brad Pitt reportedly is in a "panic" after learning that his ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie both plan to attend the 2018 Academy Awards, making a face-to-face encounter "inevitable," according to "OK."

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt are rumored to be in version 2.0 of their love triangle. While the first round occurred after Brad and Angelina met on the film set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, causing him to end his marriage to Jennifer, the second love triangle story took years to commence. But now that Aniston and her second husband, Justin Theroux, have announced their separation, Jen, Angelina, and Brad are entangled once more. And this time around, Aniston, Jolie, and Brad Pitt are set for an Oscars showdown in 2018, according to OK magazine.

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie Create Oscars Drama

The Oscars are one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, and Jennifer, Brad, and Angelina have walked the red carpet at the prestigious event many times. But Aniston and Jolie reportedly are so aware that all eyes will be watching to see if they have a Close Encounter Of The Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wives Kind that the two stars have planned their showdown, an insider told the publication. Just one problem: When Angelina and Jennifer attempted to reconcile or at least agree on a way to avoid each other, neither Jolie nor Aniston would offer an olive branch.

“[Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston tried to agree they] would just stake out their own territory at the Oscars, [but] neither was willing to budge an inch!”

The insiders predicted that although the drama of the Oscars traditionally comes from waiting to see who will take home an award, Jolie and Aniston are both capable of creating their own drama over their rumored showdown at the event. Brad Pitt’s ex-wives both are expected to attend, although it is Angelina who will be heading to the ceremony to show her support for her movie, The Breadwinner, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

In anticipation of the drama, Jennifer and Angelina reportedly arranged a phone call to figure out how to cope. But that didn’t seem to help. Moreover, the drama won’t end when the award show concludes. Oscar parties await, and insiders also told the publication that both Angelina and Jennifer plan to head to whatever parties they desire, making a showdown likely.

Brad Pitt Gets Worried

Caught in the middle of the drama, Brad isn’t sure what to do, according to the sources. But Pitt reportedly did make an attempt to get involved.

“To add even more drama, Brad Pitt was said to be in a panic about the potential nightmare…he’s frantically texting Jen and Angie to ask them to avoid being in the same room at all costs, since no good could possibly come from it.”

With so much anticipation about a showdown, one insider told the publication that the pressure is intense for the “biggest night of the year.” Both Jolie and Aniston reportedly plan to enjoy the “party-hopping” opportunities. And although they did agree to attempt to avoid each other, neither is comfortable with the arrangement, added the insider.

Insiders Anticipate ‘Inevitable’ Showdown

One of the sources pointed out that it doesn’t seem fair for either of Brad Pitt’s ex-wives to play the avoidance game at Hollywood’s glamour-filled event.

“Why should either of them have to tiptoe around the Academy Awards worrying about bumping into the other? A face-to-face showdown is inevitable.”

The Oscars take place on March 4, and Hollywood Life also reported that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie allegedly “had a major discussion about the Oscars” in an attempt to avoid an awkward encounter. But the attempt to figure out how to avoid each other reportedly failed. As for how Jolie reacted when she learned that Jennifer’s marriage to Justin Theroux ended, an insider told the publication that she “wasn’t surprised at all to learn they had split.”

But there may be a different surprise ahead for Angelina at the Oscars. While Jolie has been taking one or more of her six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) to award events, there’s suspense as to whom Aniston will take as her “plus-one” guest. But as the Inquisitr reported, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reportedly are planning to go public with their renewed relationship at the Oscars, which could add to the drama of the rumored showdown between Pitt’s ex-wives.