Carrie Underwood’s Childhood Friend Dies After She Donated $10K Toward His Medical Bills

Justin Durrett of the Checotah Police Department has succumbed to his injuries.

Carrie Underwood’s childhood friend has died from injuries he suffered from a horrific car accident on February 11. Justin Durrett was a member of the Checotah Police Department and served as the assistant police chief. The officer was involved in a single car crash where he was ejected from his vehicle which ended up on top of him.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Justin which aimed to earn $20,000. Carrie donated $10,000 to the fundraiser over a week ago under her husband’s last name. People reported Carrie and Justin grew up together in Checotah, Oklahoma and attended the same church as one another.

Justin suffered a broken neck and bruised spine and was treated in the intensive care unit, where he lost all feeling from the chest down.

Now it’s been reported that Justin succumbed to his injuries 13 days after his accident. The Checotah Police Department shared the sad news on their Facebook page on Monday.

“It is with deep regret that we are announcing the passing of Checotah Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett,” the lengthy post began.

The post then went on to describe Justin’s history with the department, saying he was a 13-year-veteran with the force and leaves behind two children. The post did not mention a wife but did include his parents Margaret and David Prokup who also reside in Checotah.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Checotah Police Department, as well as the family of Chief Durrett. https://t.co/HgB29DB4vu — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) February 27, 2018

The Checotah Police Department’s post also said funeral arrangements were still underway, but they would share the details with their followers at a later time. The post has been shared over 4,000 times and has 6,800 reactions.

“Your Blue Line family will always hold you in our hearts. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!!!”

Rest in peace. https://t.co/ZbdO3TU5vk — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) February 28, 2018

The Facebook page also changed their profile picture to remember Justin with the date of his death, his initials, and an outline of Oklahoma state with an American Flag in the middle. One of the stripes on the flag is blue, to represent the thin blue line associated with police officers. The line represents police officers standing between anarchy and order.

Carrie has not yet spoken out about her friend’s passing on social media, but she also did not make any comment when the news of his accident broke.