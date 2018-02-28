Jinger is over 19 weeks pregnant, when gender determination is usually done. Fans are hoping she would break the trend of boy births in the family.

Duggar fans want Jinger Vuolo to give birth to a girl. The clamor for a baby girl in the Duggar clan has grown louder after Joy-Anna gave birth to her first child, a boy.

Joy-Anna and Austin did not reveal their baby’s gender. Instead, they chose to wait until birth to find out. With Joe and Kendra Duggar announcing earlier this month that they are having a boy, Counting On followers, who were hoping Joy-Anna would give birth to a baby girl, were left disappointed when they learnt of Gideon’s arrival. So, when they saw photos of Amy King’s visit to Joy-Anna in the hospital, fans let it known just how eager they are for a Duggar to have a girl.

“I love baby boys but a sweet baby girl would be amazing. So far Anna is the only one who has had girls in the family.”

In the last one year, Anna Duggar, Jessa Seewald, Jill Dillard and more recently, Joy-Anna Forsyth, have given birth to boys. Jinger Vuolo, who decided to wait almost a year after a marriage to conceive, according to Us Weekly, is over 19 weeks pregnant. Fans apart, it appears members of the Duggar family are also eager for a girl. Amy captioned her images at the hospital to reflect the desire. Surprisingly, Amy deleted her post, but not before it was captured by Duggar blogs.

Update on Baby Vuolo ???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Usually, gender is determined between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy. It is likely that Jinger may have already learnt of her baby’s gender. One fan hinted this taking a cue from Amy’s hashtag.

Hopefully Jinger will or did I miss that she already knows she is having a boy lol! I can’t believe joys baby was 10 pounds!! so cute!!

Duggar family fans said they expect Jinger to do a gender reveal as she has kept her followers updated about the pregnancy’s progress. Earlier this month, Mrs. Vuolo shared she was 18 weeks along, and that her baby was size of a bell pepper. If her baby turns out to be a girl, it would break the trend of boy-births her sisters have set.

“I love your hashtag! I was thinking the same thing. Maybe Jinger and Jeremy will have a baby girl!!”

In the run-up to Season 7 of Counting On, the Duggar family made many announcements, most recently Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s courtship. If Jinger makes an announcement in the immediate future, it is likely that her fans will see it on Counting On during the fall season. She is due in mid-July.