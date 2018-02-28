WWE News: WWE Is Ready With Braun Strowman As ‘Backup Plan’ If Brock Lesnar No Shows ‘WrestleMania 34’

WWE is a bit more worried about this Brock Lesnar situation than originally thought.

After the ending of Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, one of the major title matches for WrestleMania 34 appeared to be locked in place, but nothing is ever certain in WWE. Roman Reigns won at the pay-per-view and earned the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in New Orleans, but will it happen? It appears as if WWE now has a fear that something will go wrong and has put a backup plan of Braun Strowman in place.

At the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns won the right to face off for the top title on Monday Night Raw. It was rumored that Braun Strowman would actually be going after the second highest title on Team Red and end up with an Intercontinental Title match against The Miz at WrestleMania 34, but that appears to have changed.

Brock Lesnar was scripted for this week’s Raw and actually set to appear on the show until about 30 minutes prior to his set time. All of a sudden, there was a rewrite and Lesnar no-showed. According to Cageside Seats, this was done by WWE to make it look like a shoot and keep heat off of Lesnar.

Now, there is more to this story and WWE is actually a bit concerned about their biggest event of the year.

There are barely five weeks until WrestleMania 34 and by now, a number of matches should be cemented in place internally within WWE. As evident by Monday Night Raw, WWE is now moving along with Seth Rollins going after the IC Title held by The Miz and possibly throwing Finn Balor in there as well.

So, where does this leave Braun Strowman?

One of the new fan favorites in WWE is actually moving into an emergency backup plan spot as the company does appear worried about the Brock Lesnar situation. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of UPROXX, this Lesnar ordeal is changing a lot of things.

“One thing was changed, and that is that Miz-Braun Strowman appears to be out [for WrestleMania]. If you watched [Raw], it’s pretty clear that they’re going to be doing Miz-Seth Rollins, and probably Finn Bálor, in a three-way, which takes Strowman out. Strowman is obviously – based on what happened there, Strowman is the backup plan in case something happens [with Brock Lesnar]. “I don’t know if they’re going to go with a three-way at Mania, with Strowman in there with Reigns and Brock Lesnar, but if something happens with Lesnar, obviously Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is the only match you can put in that spot. And if something happens with Roman Reigns, and something still could, Strowman’s obviously the only guy you can put in that spot, as well. I suppose they could go with Strowman with Elias, but it is very interesting.”

So, if Lesnar ends up being extremely difficult and this isn’t a work in the storyline with him and Reigns, WWE could go with Strowman vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 34. It’s not known how they would get the title off of Lesnar, but they’ll cross that bridge if it is even built.

If all goes well with Lesnar, there is the problem of what to do with Strowman at the biggest PPV of the year. He could be added to the Universal Championship Match and make it a three-way dance or he could get a singles match against Elias which is obviously not the greatest option.

This is an extremely weird situation right now and one that has fans confused and WWE actually panicking quite a bit. The good thing for the company is that Braun Strowman has jumped up in popularity in a huge way over the last year and he is perfect for the backup plan at WrestleMania 34 if it is needed. It will be interesting to see how things progress and play out by the time next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw rolls around.