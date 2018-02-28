Safaree Leaked Pics, Video Are Real Hacks From His Saved Snapchat, Samuels Tells ‘Breakfast Club Power 105.1’

'I ain't gonna lie. My joint is overwhelming,' Safaree Samuels joked about his explicit leaked Snapchat video and pics with the crew of 'Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM.'

Safaree Samuels gained boatloads of attention when an explicit video of the coconut oil-loving rapper leaked online, as reported by the Inquisitr. In the wake of the viral video, Samuels has been the subject of the “Safaree challenge” and lots of other feedback on social media. Samuels hit back at the women and men who have been contacting him in the wake of the Snapchat video being spread all over, as he said in a new interview video posted above. Samuels spoke with the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM crew about his genetic makeup being attributed to his Jamaican heritage, with Charlamagne tha God co-signing such a notion.

Safaree said he was working on his V-taper when he recorded an explicit video of himself. Safaree claims that his iCloud may have been hacked or someone that he trusted may have leaked the NSFW video to someone else. Samuels was accused of being a show-off by the men of The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM after Safaree claimed that he wasn’t excited in the video.

Samuels claimed that he was working his V-taper, working hard on the shape of his shoulders and lats as they taper down to his hips. Safaree felt like some long-lost friends who contacted him in the wake of the leaked pics and video were not being real with him, simply wanting to bask in the limelight of Safaree’s fame. Samuels insisted that unlike other times when fake photos and videos that had been run through Photoshop leaked of him, this time the photos and video were real.

Safaree Samuels gave an interview in the wake of going viral online. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Charlamagne asked whose idea was it for Samuels to leak the pic, quipping, “This is the first time I’ve seen nudes work for a man.”

Samuels did not admit to intentionally leaking the explicit photos and video to promote his new music.

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve felt bad for them. I’ve been in situations where I’ve like don’t go all the way. I don’t like to see people in pain. I don’t know what women feel during the feeling and sensation of intercourse but it looks like it hurts.”

Samuels said he’s never engaged in anal sex and made plenty of quips about salacious topics. Charlamagne told Safaree he knows what he’s doing and called Samuels a THOT. Samuels apologized to his mother for the naughty talk.

“I’m trying to just feed my family. Mom, I’m sorry.”

Safaree is going to get a hit record this year, Charlamagne tha God predicted from his “powerful mouth,” the crew joked. Safaree was urged by Angela Yee to use the opportunity to promote his coconut oil, and Samuels agreed he’s trying to get a new manufacturer and distributor. Safaree said he is getting offers for molds that would be the basis for fur-based sex toys and the like in the wake of his leaked video and pics going viral.

Charlamagne quipped that Safaree should never DM him again at such a moment, and Safaree agreed his “joint is overwhelming.”

“Something like this happened before but it was a fake picture. I didn’t send that to somebody in a Snapchat DM.”

A scroll through Safaree’s DMs by Angela showed lots of positive feedback for Samuels.