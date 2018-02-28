Nastya Rybka: Russian Sex Worker Offers ‘Missing Link’ In Trump-Russia Investigation In Exchange For Freedom

Rybka, whose real name is Anastasia Vashukevich, says she has information that would link Kremlin operatives with Trump.

Nastya Rybka, an escort service provider hailing originally from Belarus, claims she is the “missing link” in Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation and would be willing to provide information to U.S. investigators if they could get her out of a Thailand prison, according to the Washington Post.

Rybka, whose real name is Anastasia Vashukevich, was in the news last month after one of Vladimir Putin’s most severe critics, Alexei Navalny, pieced together a video from Rybka’s Instagram account showing oligarch Oleg Deripaska and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko taking a secret yacht trip on the Norwegian shores. Navalny had alleged that Prikhodko was bribed by Deripaska during the trip. Rybka, who claims to be close to Deripaska, was also present at the meeting. Links between Deripaska and Trump former campaign manager Paul Manafort have already been established by U.S. investigators, with the Post reporting last year that Manafort had directed an associate to offer Deripaska “private briefings” about Trump’s presidential campaign, a charge denied by the Russian oligarch.

After the video surfaced last month, Deripaska quickly moved the court to help him take down the video, alleging that Navalny’s insinuations in the video harmed his reputation and made intrusions into his privacy. The court ordered the video to be taken down, but you can still watch the 25-minute video here.

Rybka was in Dubai when the Navalny video came out, according to the Post, and then traveled to Thailand to attend a sex seminar, where she was one of the speakers. The Thailand police conducted a raid at the seminar and arrested Nastya Rybka, claiming she had been part of an “illegal training session.”

A self-described sex expert says she will spill information on Trump and Russia to get out of a Thai jail https://t.co/xBDQQDrQ2v — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 28, 2018

Rybka posted a message from her jail cell in Thailand, pleading U.S. investigators and journalists to help her get out so that she can reveal the alleged links between Russia and the Trump campaign. She claimed that she had been arrested at the behest of Russian authorities for fear of the information she possessed about their alleged connections with Donald Trump’s campaign.

“Please USA save us from Russia! All this cases are political repressions! “I am the only witness and the missing link in the connection between Russia and the U.S. elections — the long chain of Oleg Deripaska, Prikhodko, Manafort, and Trump. “In exchange for help from U.S. intelligence services and a guarantee of my safety, I am prepared to provide the necessary information to America or to Europe or to the country which can buy me out of Thai prison.”

Rybka also posted an image of herself from the jail cell. Neither the Russian foreign ministry nor Oleg Deripaska has yet to comment on Rybka’s claims.