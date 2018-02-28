‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More Split Personality Drama May Be Headed To Salem

The drama is seemingly just getting started in Salem.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that even more drama involving split personalities could be ahead for the people of Salem. The latest speculation about the soap includes a character from the past returning to town and getting sucked into Abigail’s personality disorder nightmare.

According to a Feb. 27 report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors are running wild about the possible return of Kimberly Brady-Donovan (Patsy Pease). As many longtime DOOL fans may remember, Kim is the sister of Kayla, Roman, and Bo Brady, and she has a shocking backstory. Kim previously had her own split-personality disorder and her alter-egos committed murder much like Abigail.

The report reveals that Kimberly had two alter-egos. The first, a woman named Lacey, killed a man named Randy Huston in self-defense. Meanwhile, her second alter-ego, Clare, shot Kim’s brother, Roman Brady (then played by Wayne Northrop) in the head. Thankfully, Roman lived through the ordeal, but Kim was deemed dangerous due to her mental illness. Now, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is going through the same thing, and Kim may be the only person who can help her.

As Days of our Lives fans know, Abigail has been morphing into the personality of her best friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). Abby has no memory of becoming Gabi, and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) is the only person who knows her secret. Abby’s alter-ego has become very dangerous and is even responsible for killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). If Kim does return to Salem to help Abby there is a possibility that the situation could trigger her and her alter-egos could return to cause some damage as well.

Meanwhile, in addition to helping Abigail, Days of our Lives fans could see Kim return to Salem for a number of other reasons. Currently, Kimberly’s sister, Kayla Johnson, is going through a rough time as she is struggling to help her husband Steve (Stephen Nichols) through his health problems. Kim’s step-daughter, Eve Donovan, is also in Salem and is mixed up in a toxic relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Perhaps, Kim will come home to help combat some of the drama in Salem, or she could possibly do more harm than good if her mental illness rears its ugly head again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.