Jamie Dornan 2018: Dakota Johnson’s Co-Star Scares Veteran Actress, Reveals Why Wife Didn’t Watch His Films

Amelia Warner is, reportedly, more in love with her husband than with Christian Grey.

There is no denying that Jamie Dornan is considered one of the most bankable actors of his generation. The 35-year-old Irish actor made noise after he appeared with Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie. The success of the first Fifty Shades film led to the second and third installments.

The Fifty Shades movie franchise is popularly known for its dark and erotic plot, which is why it has received a lot of criticisms. As a matter of fact, USA Today lambasted Fifty Shades Freed because most of its narratives are “nonsense” even if it surpassed expectations. Rolling Stone even shared that both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson looked “bored” in the film.

“Back in 2015, we generously awarded Fifty Shades of Grey a one-star rating. For the sequel, we cut that down to half a star. With this last entry, we have officially hit the bottom of the barrel. Whips, chains, butt plugs and nipple clips are nothing compared to the sheer torture of watching this movie.”

Diane Keaton, on the other hand, made a funny remark to Jamie Dornan. The famous American film actress praised the leading man in Fifty Shades Freed during an appearance on NBC, Express reported. She also revealed that the sex scenes gave him “an intimidating edge.”

“He’s kind of scary, too, because of what he does to the girl — the Dakota girl.”

The Annie Hall star also revealed that she bumped into Dakota Johnson and her rumored boyfriend, Chris Martin, during the 60th birthday bash of Ellen DeGeneres. Diane Keaton even described the boyfriend of Jamie Dornan’s on-screen ladylove as “gorgeous.” The veteran actress even adored the Coldplay frontman’s hat during the said event.

“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota, right — they’re a couple. Got it?”

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan previously shared the main reason why Amelia Warner has not watched any of the Fifty Shades installments. The leading man said his better half is not comfortable seeing him having intimate scenes with another woman. The Fifty Shades Freed actor, however, clarified that he always had her full support.

The father of two even also shared he does not want to buy his wife a ticket to watch the movie. Jamie Dornan hinted that Amelia Warner is not interested in his character in the Fifty Shades series. Dakota Johnson’s co-star said he’d like to think that his wife is more in love with him than with Christian Grey.

After Fifty Shades Freed, the husband of Amelia Warner will star in the upcoming Borderland movie along with Sam Claflin. The girlfriend of Chris Martin, on the other hand, is currently working on the Bad Times at the El Royale. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.