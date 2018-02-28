‘Gates Delivered Trump’ Trends As Ex-White Houser Claude Taylor Says Rick’s 20 Dropped Charges Is Trump’s Loss

After Rick Gates has more than 20 charges against him dropped, ex-White House staffer Claude Taylor claims that Gates allegedly flipped on President Donald Trump, spelling trouble for Trump.

According to Twitter’s search engine, a three-word phrase is a popular trending search suggestion: “Gates delivered Trump.” Rick Gates stood on the stage with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the above photo from July 21, 2016, at a practice run of the Republican National Convention, in Cleveland. But by Tuesday, February 27, Gates was being named as an integral lynchpin in the potential downfall of President Donald Trump.

As reported by Politico, special counsel Robert Mueller has dropped charges against Rick, a move that prompted former White House staffer Claude Taylor to tweet the below information, claiming that his source gave him a chance to ask one question, and the answer to the question posed asking whether or not Gates flipped on Trump was in the affirmative. Gates was expected to spill the beans to Mueller and give him secrets into the Trump campaign, where Rick served as deputy chairman, working for Paul Manafort. Gates also was employed as a liaison to the Republican National Committee.

“I spoke to a source I hadn’t spoken with in months. We’d had a bit of a falling out. Not bad-I mean they did pick up the phone-so they kind of quipped, ‘You’ve got one question’….What would you ask? Anyway, I asked ‘Did Gates deliver Trump?’ They said, ‘yes’ and hung up.”

Richard Gates after pleading guilty to two criminal charges in Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in 2016 presidential campaign. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Gates had more than 20 charges against him, reports CNBC, with Rick pleading guilty “to conspiracy against the U.S. and lying to federal investigators.” Claude, meanwhile, has connections in D.C. after working for Bill Clinton on his 1992 and 1996 campaigns, as well as work as the director of volunteers in the White House, according to the Washingtonian.

Taylor created Mad Dog PAC and has created a billboard that has also drawn controversy, as reported by the Wapakoneta Daily News.

“Is Putin paying Rep. Jim Jordan to stop FBI’s Russia investigation?”

The publication notes Claude’s propensity to break news on the social media platform. Twitter aficionados like Louise Mensch and Taylor have come under fire, reports Fast Company, for falling for a hoax or two. However, with Claude’s latest below tweets about Gates allegedly delivering Trump to Mueller shows their popularity, with the first tweet enjoying nearly 13,000 Twitter likes and almost 6,000 replies and counting.

The article titled “New Mueller bombshell hints that Rick Gates may have delivered the goods in Trump-Russia probe” by Raw Story has been shared more than 8,500 times on social media platforms.

I spoke to a source I hadn’t spoken with in months. We’d had a bit of a falling out. Not bad-I mean they did pick up the phone-so they kind of quipped, “you’ve got one question”….what would you ask? Anyway, I asked “Did Gates deliver Trump”. They said, “yes” and hung up. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) February 27, 2018